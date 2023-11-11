After a gruelling seven-year journey, one young woman in Johannesburg has fulfilled her dream of becoming an attorney

The 27-year-old spent five years studying, completed a two-year legal clerkship and wrote four tough board exams to reach her goal

Kedibone Seroka opened up to Briefly News about her awe-inspiring road to success and reflected on her future plans

A dedicated 27-year-old from Johannesburg has conquered a seven-year journey to become an admitted High Court attorney.

Kedibone Seroka is a Johannesburg attorney with many big dreams. Image: Supplied

Kedibone Seroka posted about her wonderful achievement on LinkedIn, noting that it took five years of studying, a two-year clerkship and four board exams to finally achieve the hard-fought victory.

Johannesburg lady becomes lawyer

It takes several years of perseverance to become a lawyer, with the University of Pretoria graduate telling Briefly News that she fully embraced all the obstacles she encountered:

“I have been working towards this moment for a very long time. Standing in the middle of that courtroom and being welcomed into this noble profession was confirmation that I am planted exactly where I need to be.

“Between morning meetings, chasing deadlines, drinking lots of hot chocolate, water and green tea (I am not a fan of coffee), and late nights, there is so much learning that happens. Apart from the ‘how to become a lawyer 101’ skills, I have learnt so many soft skills, such as compassion, patience and the importance of remaining still in every situation.”

Gorgeous Kedibone explains that her journey in the legal field not only made her a stronger person but changed her for the better too:

“They were not lying when they said after articles, you come out the other side as a different person, and for me, it was for the better. I am forever grateful.”

Qualified attorney shares future aspirations

In addition to rubbing shoulders with influential people, the newly minted attorney also overcame imposter syndrome and became more confident in herself, even during the most stressful of times:

“Practice is generally a stressful environment and burnout, especially towards the end of the year, is common. Taking much-needed breaks has been my saving grace.

“However, through it all, I had a great support structure, and I can safely say that it was all worth it.”

Kedibone shares her ambitions for the future, which involve gathering more skills and growing within the fraternity:

“I want to continue doing more occupational and mine health and safety work, writing more articles, expand my networking opportunities, continue to lend a helping hand to those who want to walk this journey, and grow in this profession.

“Above all, I want to be the best possible version of myself. I owe that to myself.”

