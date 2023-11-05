A Bachelor of Laws graduate from the University of the Free State is feeling blessed after accomplishing a hard-fought goal

The young lady notes that it took consistent perseverance and determination to finally reach her dreams

Briefly News spoke to Aphelele Busani Mabanga, who shared her goals for the future

A young woman originally from Johannesburg who holds a Bachelor of Laws degree from the University of the Free State is amped about her latest win.

Aphelele Busani Mabanga's family celebrate her admission as an attorney. Image: Aphelele Busani Mabanga/LinkedIn.

Source: UGC

The determined woman explains that it took consistent perseverance to reach her goal.

Briefly News spoke to Aphelele Busani Mabanga, who spoke about being admitted as an attorney. The legal practitioner also posted about the accolade on LinkedIn.

Legal eagle flies high

Aphelele said the journey she overcame was nothing short of unbelievable, and while long and arduous, she’s garnered several pivotal lessons along the way:

“It took continuous effort and hard work. You hit so many walls and stumbling blocks along the way, so it constantly feels like you’re never going to get to your destination but when you do, you can’t believe it.

“The legal profession is very noble and honourable. I’m surrounded by awe-inspiring professionals who have been in rooms that I can only wish to walk through someday and to be part of something like that - something that extraordinary - is amazing.”

University of Free State graduate shares obstacles

Aphelele, like all aspiring legal professionals, faced many obstacles and says that sometimes she became her own enemy when aiming for perfection:

“You sort of set these crazy standards and goals for yourself and in a twisted way, they start to define you, and if you don’t reach them in the time that you’ve set for yourself, that little voice at the back of your head tells you that you’re not good enough.

“It’s a very competitive profession and everyone is vying to be at the top, so when you fail, you sometimes buy into that voice. That’s very raw, but it’s also very real.”

The ambitious woman is relishing her win and notes that appreciating her blessings is key for her:

“I’ve sort of guarded myself against constantly thinking, ‘what’s next’? I’m enjoying where I am at the moment and I think it’s important for me to acknowledge that.

“It’s easy to look for the next best thing. It’s not always so easy to build meaningfully where you are. I know that I want to be a top-tier litigator one day and the only way I can do that is if I put in the work now! The rest will fall into place.”

