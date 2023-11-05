One lady with a knack for interior décor is making the most of the one-roomed space she has to live in

The young woman shared an image of her living quarters online and garnered many interesting responses on her post

Many Facebook users left useful recommendations regarding safety within the space the lady lives in

A young lady with a talent for interior décor is doing the best she can to ensure her one-roomed space is as comfortable as can be.

Clementine Sibanda has a pretty one-roomed home. Image: Clementine Sibanda.

Source: Facebook

The determined woman posted a picture of her living quarters in a popular online group, where participants share home improvement tips.

Lady’s 1-room wows

In her post, Clementine Sibanda noted that Facebook users were free to offer suggestions on how her home could be improved.

Her post received close to 500 reactions and over 60 comments, at the time of writing.

People love woman’s home

Many Facebook users left Clementine encouraging remarks.

Here are some of the top comments on her post:

Dudu Kwinda made a cool suggestion regarding home safety:

“Move your TV from the fridge. It will damage the backlight of your TV.”

Theresa Elizabeth Morris encouraged the sis to be happy with the room she has and do her best to make it a home she could be proud of:

“Your room is perfect. You have to love and live in it.”

Panashe Murawha asked:

“Where did you put your stove?”

Elvis Vilane joked:

“Bring the fridge closer to your bed.”

Ntosh Ndlngwnr remarked:

“Nothing much because your room is small dear.”

Tumza Kim VanSe added:

“Love it! But there are too many items on top of your fridge.”

Joy Monday Yahayason noted:

“So wonderful!”

Photos of Gauteng woman’s neat shack wows

In a related story by Briefly News, a lady in Gauteng with a functional-looking shack has left many people inspired, with her space clean and neat.

Not only was the crib tidy, the bedroom looked lovely and well-made, with the kitchen unit organised and pretty.

Facebook users eagerly asked questions about the home, offered advice, and admired the space.

Source: Briefly News