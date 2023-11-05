One lady’s lovely bedroom has people stunned and impressed by her interior decor skills

The beautiful woman had fab floral bedding that people could not get enough of, with compliments flooding the post

Many netizens also wanted to know more about where the creative lady purchased certain items

A lovely lady’s gorgeous bedroom got many social media users talking.

Buang Molefe has a stunning bedroom. Image: Buang Molefe.

The sis posted the images on a popular interactive Facebook group where many people enjoy sharing tips, tricks, and interior decor information.

Stunner with gorgeous bedroom inspires

The gorgeous Buang Molefe’s picture was posted in the ‘Make your bedroom beautiful with Thembi’s linen' group.

Here is the post:

Netizens love lady’s bedroom

Many people wanted to know where Buang bought specific items, with others complimenting her space’s overall aesthetic.

Here are some of the top reactions to her post:

Mzukulu Ka Magcuma remarked:

“Is your bed double/queen?”

Thaah Mamtolo Miyo was curious about the walls:

“Wow. Where did you buy your wallpaper?”

Maria Mikaele simply said:

“So nice. Love it.”

Khwezi Khumalo Poppy was curious:

“Where did you get your bedding?”

Gina Mmatau wrote:

“Very neat. There is no better place than clean bedding.”

Debrah Owino commented:

"I like your bedsheets and duvet and pillow cover."

According to Garden & Home, incorporating floral bedding into a space is a fantastic way to have a bedroom looking classy and ready for the warmer summer months as South Africans say goodbye to gloomy cold weather.

Floral bedding is timeless, chic, and gives a room a highly elevated look by simply integrating beautiful prints on a duvet cover and pillowcase.

