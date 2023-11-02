A Christian lady has become a sensation on TikTok by showcasing her stylish and modest beachwear

Her TikTok videos offer practical fashion tips for those who wish to look good while dressing modestly at the beach

Mzansi people were impressed by her approach, praising her for her modesty and fashion sense

Christian woman shared tips on how to dress up more modestly when going to the beach. Images: @sistshwanelo

A Christian lady has caught the attention of many in South Africa by demonstrating how to dress modestly at the beach while still looking fashionable and chic.

Woman plugs beach-style

TikTok user @sistshwanelohrough's page shared a video that offers a glimpse into what she wore to cover up while enjoying the sun and sand.

Her beachwear style emphasised comfortable yet trendy choices, including swimsuits, flowy cover-ups and fashionable headscarves. She proves that one can maintain one's values and beliefs while staying stylish with beach fashion.

A woman from Cape Town flexes her modest style on the beach. Images: @sistshwanelo

SA loves woman's TikTok video

Mzansi has shown their appreciation for her style, hailing her for her modesty, creativity, and elegance. Her approach to beach attire has sparked conversations about diverse fashion choices and individual expression.

People flocked to the comment section to share their views:

@Nonceba said:

"Wow gorgeous and God bless you my sister."

@Naledi praised:

"I absolutely love it."

@Zamo commented:

"Yes sister, love this."

Mell clapped:

"We absolutely love this on you."

@Dals shared:

"Wow this looks amazing, keeping doing more of these please."

@Mphojay said:

"Looking stunning."

Prudence shared:

"Beautiful queen, we admire you."

@Thandiww applauded:

"Beautiful my sister, your body is banging respectfully."

@Ayandiswa said:

"The religious people will say its unholy because of where the diamantes are positioned and you are showing to much skin."

@Baby girl praised:

"I love it."

