80+ trendy and fashionable men's beach outfit ideas for 2023

Men's beachwear fashion has greatly improved over the last few decades as men move away from the usual stained T-shirts and oversized shorts and embrace classic fashion-forward pieces. Popular outfits today include knitted polo shirts, tailored swim shorts, espadrilles, and linen pants.

Beach outfits for men. Photo: @orttu_official on Instagram, @shein/@amazon on Pinterest (modified by author)

There are various factors to consider when choosing the perfect men's beach attire. Choose light and breathable fabrics for a comfortable day in the sun or having fun on the coastal sand. The best style and design should also allow you to move around easily.

What should a guy wear to the beach?

The ensemble you wear depends on personal taste, but choosing the proper attire does not have to be a stressful experience. These top 80 trendy men's beach outfit ideas should help narrow your search.

1. Two-piece grey matching set with a button-down shirt and shorts with elastic drawstring

Trendy beachwear. Photo: @amazon on Pinterest (modified by author)

This two-piece ensemble is perfect for a relaxed day by the show. The shorts have an elastic waist drawstring for a customized fit, while the functional pockets ensure convenience.

2. Brown shirt and shorts set

Trendy beachwear for men. Photo: @fashionnova on Pinterest (modified by author)

The checkered brown shirt features a visually striking and cool pattern. Finish the look with brown shorts and white sneakers.

3. Green button-down shirt with circle patterns and white cargo shorts

Relaxed casual wear. Photo: @fashionnovaon Pinterest (modified by author)

This outfit has a stylish yet casual look that is perfect for warm weather. The green shirt adds a touch of vibrancy and patterned flair, while the white cargo shorts give the ensemble a relaxed vibe.

4. Blue and white patterned shirt with blue shorts

Stylish summery outfits for men. Photo: @fashionnova on Pinterest (modified by author)

Complement the ocean waves in this blue and white summery ensemble. The blue and white patterned shirt and blue shorts set have a relaxed and laid-back vibe for the perfect beach day outing.

5. Stripped black and white shirt with belted white shorts

Elegant summer wear. Photo: @mensfashion on Instagram (modified by author)

This outfit exudes a modern, sophisticated, yet relaxed style that is suitable for warm weather. The sleek black or brown belt adds a functional and stylish element that compliments the striped shirt.

6. Short-sleeved tropical leaves shirt with khaki pants

Classic summer wear for men. Photo: @etsy on Pinterest (modified by author)

This classic summer ensemble combines casual comfort with a touch of tropical flair. The khaki shorts add a classic balance of style.

7. Graphic T-shirt and shorts set

Beachwear for men. Photo: @ebonymonique on Pinterest (modified by author)

This attire has a comfortable casual vibe, ideal for enjoying the warm outdoors. The stylish graphic print creates a coordinated and laid-back fashion.

8. Two-piece revere collar shirt in white with baroque taping

Classic summerwear. Photo: @asos, @alishaglobal on Pinterest (modified by author)

This ensemble combines timeless elegance with a contemporary edge. It is adorned with intricate baroque taping for a touch of sophistication and flair.

9. Black T-shirt with blue shorts

Trendy beachwear. Photo: @lookbookfashion on Pinterest (modified by author)

This black T-shirt and blue shorts combo exudes relaxed comfort and style. Pair with white sneakers and a pair of sunglasses for a fashionable summer outing.

10. Light blue button-down shirt with navy blue shorts

Elegant summer wear. Photo: @jachsny, @blakelyclothing on Pinterest (modified by author)

Be casually stylish in this summery fashion outfit. You can roll up the shirt sleeves for a more casual look.

11. Black shirt and belted white shorts

Chic summer ensemble. Photo: @fashionisto on Pinterest (modified by author)

The black shirt has buttons at the front for easy wear and is made from breathable fabric suitable for warm weather. You can put on a belt for a perfect fit.

12. Long-sleeved light-blue shirt with white pants

Chic summer ensemble. Photo: @suitsupply on Pinterest (modified by author)

This outfit is a classic combination of a long-sleeved light blue shirt with crisp white pants that give it a timeless and effortlessly chic aesthetic. Pair with brown or black loafers.

13. Navy blue polo shirt with striped collar and sleeves and white trousers

Stylish beachwear outfits for men. Photo: @ralphlauren on Pinterest (modified by author)

The ensemble has a stylish navy blue polo shirt accented by a stylish striped collar and sleeves. The crisp white pants add a sharp and timeless look.

14. Short-sleeved two-piece with white, mustard yellow, and navy blue stripes

Fashionable beachwear. Photo: @shein on Pinterest (modified by author)

The ensemble features eye-catching stripes in white, mustard yellow, and navy blue that add a playful yet sophisticated element. It is loose-fitting for the ultimate comfort.

15. Two-piece matching floral print shirt and shorts

Stylish floral summerwear. Photo: @sospedro on Pinterest (modified by author)

This coordinated two-piece set has a vibrant floral design that adds a touch of tropical charm. Complete with a complementing pair of sneakers or sandals for a harmonious and fashion-forward look.

16. Black and white striped short-sleeved shirt and pants

Black and white two-piece for summer. Photo: @kobby, @havaianas on Pinterest (modified by author)

This coordinated two-piece set has bold black and white stripes for an elegant look. The short-sleeved shirt and long pants create a contemporary and eye-catching fashion statement.

17. Brown on-white striped two-piece with round neckline and short sleeves

Stylish casual wear. Photo: @anon on Pinterest (modified by author)

The brown stripes on a white background create a classic and timeless look. The comfortable round neckline adds a touch of casual.

18. Polo print shirt with distressed denim shorts

Smart casual ensembles. Photo: @themensoutfits on Pinterest (modified by author)

This smart casual outfit has a laid-back style. The polo shirt has a relaxed vibe, while the distressed denim shorts give the ensemble a rugged and edgy feel.

19. Button-up short-sleeved romper with elastic waist drawstring and pockets

Trendy men rompers for summer. Photo: @amazon on Pinterest (modified by author)

This one-piece ensemble is a stylish fusion of comfort and sophistication. The button-up and lapel collar feature give it a smart and modern look, while the elastic waist drawstring ensures a personalized fit.

20. Long-sleeved denim shirt and short shorts

Trendy beachwear. Photo: @mymanybags, @malemodelscene on Pinterest (modified by author)

This ensemble is perfect for a hot day at the beach. The denim shirt gives it a timeless look, while the short shorts add a relaxed element.

21. Matching shirt and short ensemble with a wavy pattern

Trendy beachwear for men. Photo: @shein on Pinterest (modified by author)

Make a fashion statement in this stylish casual ensemble. The colour you choose depends on personal preference.

22. Matching black and white T-shirt and shorts with unique graphic

Stunning summer fashion. Photo: @lightinthebox on Pinterest (modified by author)

These outfits feature eye-catching and unique graphic designs that add a trendy and vibrant touch. Accessorize with matching sneakers for a coordinated summer look.

23. Sporty black and white with white flames pattern

Stylish sporty fashion. Photo: @zhangye on Pinterest (modified by author)

This ensemble is a perfect balance of sporty and stylish with elements of performance and aesthetics. It is easy and comfortable to move around.

24. Blue floral shirt and white pants

Stylish summer outfits. Photo: @hotmenallday, @thelostgentleman on Pinterest (modified by author)

This attire has a casual but sophisticated vibe that is ideal for warm-weather outings. The combination of a vibrant blue floral shirt and crisp white pants make it refreshing and stylish.

25. Sporty pink T-shirt and shorts set

Stylish casual ensembles. Photo: @urbenie on Pinterest (modified by author)

The pink colour adds a pop of colour to the outfit, while the elastic waistband and drawstring give it an adjustable fit. The attire combines the style and functionality of an active lifestyle.

26. Long-sleeved polo and sweatpants set

Trendy beach outfits. Photo: @urbenie on Pinterest (modified by author)

This ensemble provides a versatile and cosy option for a relaxed walk on the beach. The polo featuring a zipper gives it a slightly more dressed-up appearance than a regular T-shirt.

27. White shirt with striped shorts

Comfortable beachwear. Photo: @carlos on Pinterest (modified by author)

Pair a white shirt with green-white or blue-white striped shorts. The combination offers comfort and style with a fun element.

28. Belted white shorts with a green long-sleeved shirt

Beach outfits for men. Photo: @menslifestylefashion on Pinterest (modified by author)

Elevate your casual style with this comfortably fashionable out. Pair with matching sunglasses and shoes for a fun walk along the beach.

29. Two-piece sleeveless top with matching shorts set

Elegant beach outfits. Photo: @amazon on Pinterest (modified by author)

This ensemble combines comfort and fashion for a fun day at the beach. The shirt features a drawstring for a customizable fit and added flair.

30. Guayabera button-down shirt with matching shorts

Relaxed beach outfits for men. Photo: @amazon on Pinterest (modified by author)

The Guayabera button-down shirt has pleated front pockets and vertical rows of embroidered details for a distinctive and relaxed appearance. The outfit gives a tropical vibe.

31. Short-sleeved Henley shirt with Harem Capri cropped shorts

Laid-back beach outfits for men. Photo: @amazon on Pinterest (modified by author)

The Henley shirt has a button-placket and collarless neckline for a laid-back but refined appearance. The Harem Capri cropped pants have a loose and airy fit for a trendy and easygoing look.

32. Long-sleeved Henley shirt with long loose-fitting pants

Relaxed casual ensemble. Photo: @amazon on Pinterest (modified by author)

The long-sleeved Henley shirt gives the outfit a relaxed but stylish appearance, while the loose-fitting pants ensure comfort and ease of movement. The ensemble is perfect for a casual beach outing.

33. Short-sleeved Henley shirt with matching yoga shorts

Elegant laid-back beach outfits. Photo: @amazon on Pinterest (modified by author)

This ensemble is designed with soft and breathable fabric for flexibility and balance between relaxed style and activewear. It is ideal for a casual, laid-back afternoon.

34. Short-sleeved polo shirt with matching shorts tracksuit

Sporty attires for men. Photo: @amazon on Pinterest (modified by author)

This outfit has a casual and sporty look that combines style and ease. The short-sleeved polo shirt provides a relaxed and comfortable fit, while the shorts give the attire a coordinated and athletic look.

35. Hawaiian short-sleeved button-down shirt with geometric patterns and matching shorts

Trendy Hawaiian attires for men. Photo: @amazon on Pinterest (modified by author)

The Hawaiian short-sleeved button-down shirt has vibrant geometric patterns that give the outfit a relaxed tropical vibe. The attire is ideal for warm, sunny outings.

36. Athletic tracksuit

Sporty summer attires. Photo: @amazon on Pinterest (modified by author)

The outfit is made from soft, stretch and breathable material for a comfortable summer vacation. It is also a perfect sporting attire.

37. Short-sleeved waffle shirt with round neckline and matching shorts

Comfortable summerwear. Photo: @amazon on Pinterest (modified by author)

The attire features a short-sleeved waffle shirt with a relaxed round neckline and a convenient chest pocket for a touch of style and functionality. The waffle shorts have a practical drawstring waist for a customizable fit.

38. Mixed print Hawaiian shirt combo

Fashionable summer wear. Photo: @amazon on Pinterest (modified by author)

This ensemble has a unique design for a fashionable beach vacation. The Hawaiian shirt combines the tropical elements of floral and classic vertical stripes for a colourful visual effect with exotic charm.

39. White short-sleeved tracksuit with long pants

Sporty beachwear for men. Photo: @amazon on Pinterest (modified by author)

This outfit is ideal if you plan to have a sporty day at the beach. It is designed from lightweight material with a stylish twist.

40. Peach short-sleeved top with matching cargo sweatpants

Sporty beachwear for men. Photo: @amazon on Pinterest (modified by author)

The attire has a casual and comfortable but fashionable look. The peach-coloured T-shirt has a black spade symbol, while the cargo pants have extra pockets for functionality and style.

41. Gold detailed Hawaii tank top and shorts with drawstring and side pockets

Luxurious summer wear. Photo: @amazon on Pinterest (modified by author)

This ensemble is an ideal blend of casual and modern fashion. The gold accents shimmer in the sun, providing a touch of luxury.

42. Long-sleeved banded collar shirt with curved hem and matching loosely-fitting shorts

Stylish men's banded collar outfit. Photo: @amazon on Pinterest (modified by author)

The banded collar gives the shirt a stylish and contemporary appearance, while the curved hem ensures sophistication. The loosely-fitting shorts ensure ease of movement, giving the ensemble a fashionable and practical look.

43. Velvet shirt and matching drawstring shorts

Stylish beachwear. Photo: @amazon on Pinterest (modified by author)

The plush velvet button-down collared top gives the attire a touch of luxury. Style with a contrasting pair of sneakers and a watch for a fashionable finish.

44. Long-sleeved floral see-through shirt with white rugged jeans

Trendy summer wear. Photo: @shein on Pinterest (modified by author)

This ensemble combines contemporary style with a touch of flair. The floral feature in the see-through shirt gives it a vibrant vibe, while the rugged jeans provide a casual feel.

45. Collared long-sleeved lace shirt with black pants

Elegant summer wear. Photo: @shein on Pinterest (modified by author)

Laced outfits are airy and light, making them perfect for a hot beach outing. Pair with black pants for an elegant casual feel.

46. Mesh top with contrast pants

Sleek summer attires for men. Photo: @urbenie on Pinterest (modified by author)

This attire combines a sleek and classic look with a fashionable modern twist. The white mesh shirt allows for breathability and comfort.

47. Fabric mix white shirt and pants combo

Trendy beachwear. Photo: @carlos/@fyounges on Pinterest (modified by author)

Make a fashionable statement with this uniquely designed attire. The combination of mesh and linen fabric gives it an elegant flare.

48. Short-sleeved grey plaid romper with banded collar and side pockets

Trendy summer wear. Photo: @differio on Pinterest (modified by author)

This stylish above-knee attire featured classic short-sleeved, a modern banded collar, and a front button closure for easy wear. The convenient side pockets ensure added functionality.

49. White sleeveless robe with a deep V-neck and belt tied at the waist

Sophisticated beachwear. Photo: @orttu on Pinterest (modified by author)

This warrior cardigan-style outfit creates a unique and sophisticated summer style. It can be worn with a matching pair of pants and light shoes.

50. Sleeveless tank top with open sides

Trendy beachwear for men. Photo: @newchic/@asos on Pinterest (modified by author)

The sleeveless tank top with open sides has a relaxed and airy look, ensuring comfort. The ensemble is perfect for warm-weather fashion.

51. Short-sleeved black and white T-shirt with asymmetrical hem and blue jeans

Classic modern ensemble. Photo: @fashstop on Pinterest (modified by author)

This is a classic casual ensemble that effortlessly blends comfort and fashion. The black and white colour combination creates a dynamic pattern, while the stylish asymmetric hemline adds a modern twist.

52. White long-sleeved button-down shirt with cutout pattern and long pants

Sophisticated modern summer wear for men. Photo: @ibimoda on Pinterest (modified by author)

This stylish white shirt and pants set features a long-sleeved button-down shirt with an intricate cutout pattern for added sophistication. The white long pants complete the look for a well-coordinated and classic style.

53. Men's sheer floral white romper with front buttons

Stylish beachwear. Photo: @differio on Pinterest (modified by author)

This outfit features a sheer velvet rose-patterned mesh top for an airy touch. It is contrasted with solid stretchy satin shorts, which have three pockets and a zipper fly. The ensemble has button-up fastening for easy wear.

54. Cargo camo overalls featuring striped shoulder straps with side-release buckles

Trendy casualwear overalls. Photo: @differio on Pinterest (modified by author)

These trendy cargo overalls have an army detail and are ideal for any day casual wear. The utility cargo pockets offer stylish functionality, while the waist buttons and buckled straps ensure easy wear.

55. Thigh-length black and white striped romper

Trendy summerwear. Photo: @differio on Pinterest (modified by author)

This visually striking ensemble has the ideal length to walk in shallow ocean waters without getting the outfit wet. It has a bold and modern look for a statement-making beach outing.

56. Black button-down shirt and shorts with lace pattern

Elegant summer ensemble. Photo: @orttu_official on Instagram (modified by author)

Choose this outfit for an airy summer vacation on the beach. You can wear the shirt alone or layer it with a white vest.

57. Star-neck cardigan with ivory embroidery and matching above-knee shorts

Trendy men's beach outfits. Photo: @orttu_official on Instagram (modified by author)

The outfit features a button-free floral cardigan that can be worn with a matching belt. The above-knee shorts have a matching wrap-around belt, belt loops, and a front fly for stylish functionality.

58. Floral sky blue band collared shirt with white pants

Floral elegant summerwear. Photo: @orttu_official on Instagram (modified by author)

Choose this outfit for a relaxed but statement-making beach outing. It features a loosely-fitting long-sleeved shirt with a bold floral pattern and slim cuffs.

59. White round-neck T-shirt and red pants with a tie at the waist

Classy vacation wear for men. Photo: @orttu_official on Instagram (modified by author)

Upgrade your beach-walk wardrobe with this white and red ensemble. It features a white T-shirt with a red square detail at the front and red pants with a matching waist wrap.

60. White collar-less shirt with star-shaped deep V-neck

Classy beachwear for men. Photo: @orttu_official on Pinterest (modified by author)

Look casually classy in this Orttu star-shaped deep V-neckline shirt. Pair with matching shorts and shoes for a fashionable summer outing.

61. Cuban collared shirt with abstract watercolour print and button-front closure

Stylish summer ensembles. Photo: @forever21men on Instagram (modified by author)

The outfit has a relaxed vibe with a short-sleeved shirt that features a button-front closure and a Cuban collar. The abstract watercolour print adds a pop of artistic flair to the overall look.

62. White tank top with loose-fitting light blue cargo jeans

Trendy summer outfits. Photo: @cjshepjr on Instagram (modified by author)

The white tank top is perfect for a hot day beach walk, while the light blue cargo jeans add a pop of colour. The outfit is generally stylish and effortlessly fashionable.

63. Long-sleeved button-down yellow shirt with beige cargo shorts

Trendy casual wear. Photo: @forever21men on Instagram (modified by author)

The long-sleeved button-down yellow shirt adds a pop of colour to the ensemble, while the beige cargo shorts keep it simple and versatile. The entire outfit has a casual yet comfortable look.

64. Cream button-down shirt with blue and red embroidery and beige pants

Trendy beachwear for men. Photo: @forever21men on Instagram (modified by author)

The cream shirt with blue and red embroidery detail gives the attire a touch of sophistication. You can style it with a crisp white vest for a trendier look.

65. Blue loose-fitting shirt and long pants combo

Beach outfit for men. Photo: @forever21men on Instagram (modified by author)

The attire's loose-fitting feature makes it airy, hence good for a hot day walk on the beach. You will have to remove the pants or fold them to enjoy walking in shallow ocean waters.

66. Black sleeveless graphic T-shirt with above-knee elastic waist drawstring shorts

Trendy casual wear for men. Photo: @forever21men on Instagram (modified by author)

Upgrade your leisure wardrobe with this classic graphic tee combo. The shorts have an elastic waist with a drawstring to ensure a great fit.

67. Beige oversized T-shirt and cargo shorts combo

Trendy beach outfit for men. Photo: @fashstop on Pinterest (modified by author)

This ensemble has a relaxed and laid-back look, comfortable for a beach outing on a hot day. The round neckline T-shirt features a chest pocket, which adds a subtle detail.

68. Black and green collared polo and shorts ensemble

Sporty beachwear for men. Photo: @fashstop on Pinterest (modified by author)

This attire has a sleek and sporty appearance with a collared polo shirt in a stylish combination of green and black. The zip closure on the shirt adds a modern touch, while the matching shorts maintain the colour scheme for a coordinated look.

69. Black, white, and red collared T-shirt and shorts combo

Sporty beachwear for men. Photo: @fashstop on Pinterest (modified by author)

This ensemble is perfect if you love polished casual appearances. The button detailing on the collared polo shirt adds a touch of sophistication.

70. Loose-fitting linen beige shorts with a green short-sleeved T-shirt

Breathable beachwear for men. Photo: @etsy on Pinterest (modified by author)

The beige linen shorts are lightweight and breathable for a comfortable summer vacation. The green T-shirt adds a contrasting effect.

71. Cropped linen pants with a three-quarter sleeved loose V-neckline shirt

Comfortable beach outfit. Photo: @etsy on Pinterest (modified by author)

The linen pants feature a gently tapered fit for a sleek silhouette. The cropped hemline gives it a contemporary appearance, while the elasticized waist with soft ties ensures an adjustable fit.

72. Floral short shorts with matching white shirt

Trendy beachwear. Photo: @fashionnova/@gingtto on Pinterest (modified by author)

Look radiant in these floral short shorts that allow easy movement. Pair with your favourite lightweight shirt for a stylish and comfortable appearance.

73. Chinos stretch suit pants with a white T-shirt

Elegant casualwear. Photo: @gingtto on Pinterest (modified by author)

Chinos add versatility to your wardrobe since they can be worn to almost any occasion. The stretch material ensures comfort, while the slim fit silhouette creates a sophisticated and effortlessly elegant appearance for a walk on the beach.

74. Slim-fit denim shorts with matching top

Elegant casualwear. Photo: @gingtto on Pinterest (modified by author)

These slim-fit denim shorts are a wardrobe staple for any casual wear. You can dress them up or down with a matching T-shirt and shoes.

75. Distressed white slim-fit denim shorts with a blue T-shirt

Stylish beachwear outfits for men. Photo: @gingtto on Pinterest (modified by author)

This ensemble is ideal for casual and relaxed outings on a warm day. The distressed slim-fit denim shorts offer a modern, tailored look, while the loose-fitting T-shirt adds a relaxed vibe.

76. Tropical print shirt and shorts set with flamingo detail

Relaxed beach outfits for men. Photo: @gingtto on Pinterest (modified by author)

The attire features a print of pink flamingoes and green palm leaves that add a playful vibe. You can change the style by pairing the shorts with a white T-shirt.

77. Khaki pants with abstract print slim shirt

Trendy men's beach outfits. Photo: @topman/@gingtto on Pinterest (modified by author)

The khaki pants offer a classic, versatile base for a polished appearance. The abstract print shirt adds a touch of contemporary flair for a casual and trendy look.

78. Regular-fit Bermuda denim shorts with a brown polo shirt

Trendy summerwear. Photo: @mango on Pinterest (modified by author)

The Bermuda denim shorts fit just above the knee for a relaxed summery vibe. The brown polo shirt gives the ensemble a sophisticated, laid-back look.

79. Blue floral print shirt with bowling collar

Laid-back beach outfits for men. Photo: @mango on Pinterest (modified by author)

The ensemble has a stylish blue floral print shirt with a laid-back bowling collar for a relaxed look. The side hemline adds a touch of comfort and style, while the long white pants create a balanced, fresh look.

80. Striped print blue short-sleeved shirt with bowling collar and matching white shorts

Trendy beachwear for men. Photo: @mango on Pinterest (modified by author)

The blue short-sleeved shirt features a striped print, a distinctive bowling collar, a front button collar, a straight hem, and flowy fabric for a comfortable beach vacation. The white shorts complete the casual look.

What is beach casual for men?

Beach casual for men is a style that is comfortable and relaxed. It often includes lightweight and breathable fabrics like linen and pieces like swim shorts, t-shirts, and matching sandals.

How do you style a beach look?

There are countless ways to style a beach look. One of the best choices is loose-fitting outfits for a breezy vibe and comfortable movement.

Which dress is best for the beach?

The options are limitless when choosing the right dress for a beach outing. You can wear maxi outfits, mini dresses, or strapless pieces.

Trendy men's beach outfits continue to revolutionize beachwear fashion. Try any of the above ideas for a fun day in the sun on the coast.

