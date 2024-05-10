Uncle Waffles is stoked to finally headline her debut event at The Brooklyn Mirage

The Amapiano sensation shared the news online as she takes on New York with fellow local stars, Kelvin Momo and Oscar Mbo, among others

Mzansi showed love to Uncle Waffles and praised her for always putting in the work

Uncle Waffles revealed that she would headline a show at The Brooklyn Mirage. Images: unclewaffles_.

Our fave, Uncle Waffles, announced that she would be the headlining act for an event at The Brooklyn Mirage. The Yahyuppiyah hitmaker can't wait to be the first Amapiano star to headline the venue, saying it was a dream come true.

Uncle Waffles set to headline The Brooklyn Mirage

Uncle Waffles' career is taking new heights as the Amapiano sensation continues to make huge moves, and we absolutely love it for her!

In an Instagram announcement, Waffles revealed that she would be headlining a show at The Brooklyn Mirage in New York.

This will be the first time an Amapiano musician headlines the venue, and the second show by an African DJ following Black Coffee's Madison Square Garden after-party.

Waffles couldn't contain her excitement, and promised fans a night to remember with the likes of Kelvin Momo, Oscar Mbo, 2woBunnies, Bambii, and Andre Power on 18 August 2024:

"New York, I’m back and taking another big step! Being only the second act from Africa and the first Amapiano act of many to headline this venue is a dream for me, and we’re bringing it to life."

Mzansi shows love to Uncle Waffles

Fans sang Waffles' praises and congratulated her on the momentous move:

South African actress, Pearl Thusi hyped Waffles up:

"Get them, Waffla!"

jamanikhanyisile said:

"Uncle Waffles is really representing South Africa so well."

_thembalihle_ showed love to Waffles:

"My fave is back with a bang to the city that never sleeps. I hope New York is ready for Uncle Waffles."

aubreychiibi said:

"Uncle waffles making history once again."

mpume.malimela was proud:

"Waffles, you work, ok? Super proud."

Uncle Waffles reminisces about her first gig

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared how Uncle Waffles recounted her first-ever gig when she was starting out.

Waffles said it was a big deal for her at the time, saying the only time she ever played live was on Instagram.

