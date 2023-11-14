Uncle Waffles had a reason to celebrate as one of her hit songs, Yahyuppiyah, reached a massive milestone as it hit 5x platinum

The Tanzania hitmaker announced and shared the news on her Instagram page that her song has succeeded

Social media users applauded and praised the 23-year-old and flooded her comment section with heartfelt messages

Halala! Uncle Waffles keeps on winning. The star previously celebrated her EP Solace after it was featured on Times Square and Toronto's billboards. And now the star is celebrating another milestone of her hit song Yahyuppiyah.

Uncle Waffles hit song goes 5x platinum

Uncle Waffles has managed to make headlines once again. The star who remade Nicki Minaj and Justin Bieber's throwback looks has reached her massive career milestone once again.

The DJ and record producer recently set the social media streets abuzz after she made an announcement on her Instagram page that her hit song featuring Justin 99 had gone 5x platinum.

The star wrote:

"Played this song at this very place for the first time, played here last night, and we’re 5 times Platinum."

Uncle Waffles, whose real name is Langelihle Zwane, posted a video of herself and Justin 99 playing the song at the same place they played it for the very first time.

Watch the clip below:

Netizens respond to Uncle Waffles video

After Langelihle shared the video of herself and Justin 99 performing their song, which went 5x platinum, social media users flooded her comment section with their honest remarks. See some of the comments below:

lucid_meno shared:

"do you know that you inspired a whole generation of female DJs here in Namibia?"

mkhwanazi5269 commented:

"The mother of amapiano."

sanyandel mentioned:

"Favourite song! Stays on repeat."

mikaelajanalyn complimented:

"Star girl."

lwethu_makubalo responded:

"You are the coolest human being."

Uncle Waffles, the international DJ

In a previous report, Briefly News covered reactions to Waffles' album landing on international billboards. Fans shared in her excitement as they celebrated the release of Solace.

The popular DJ, who received her first big co-sign from Drake for her viral Adiwele video, is also set to host her first show in New York in September 2023.

