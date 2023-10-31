Uncle Waffles decided to dress up like rapper Nicki Minaj and Justin Bieber for Halloween

The amapiano DJ remade both their throwback looks and posted them on her Instagram timeline

Social media users complimented the throwback dress-up looks she created

Uncle Waffles dresses up for Halloween. Image: @nickiminaj, @unclewaffles

Source: Instagram

After she channelled two big American artists for Halloween, Uncle Waffles is trending on social media. Her fans headed to her comment section to applaud her for remaking those looks well.

Uncle Waffles remakes Nicki Minaj and Justin Bieber's looks

Uncle Waffles is the talk of the town after she shared pictures of herself remaking the looks of two of the biggest American artists for Halloween.

After being dragged previously for her wig, make-up, and teeth, the star recently celebrated Halloween with the whole world. Uncle Waffles posted pictures of herself the same way as Nicki Minaj and Justin Bieber back in the day. She captioned the pictures:

"Halloween is an excuse to dress up, so I’m DEFINITELY DOING IT. Had to go as Mother Nicki and Baby Justin."

See the post below:

Fans complimented Uncle Waffles

Shortly after she posted the pictures, her fans, and social media users complimented the looks and commented that she outdid herself. Take a look at some of the comments below:

khabomadolo wrote:

"The jb wig with the nails is absolutely crazy."

ntombi__mbele said:

"I’m loving that Nicki Minaj look."

badbonaxxchi responded:

"Oh, don’t gag me like thattttt."

royalty_issa_goddess replied:

"You definitely ate the Nicki look."

lelowhatsgood said:

"the vintage Nicki is so real."

thabee__happy wrote:

"Not Justin Bieber."

mmotsana replied:

"Not you being dressed as the Queen of Rap."

Uncle Waffles celebrates her second anniversary in the music space

Amapiano star has found herself making headlines once again, Uncle Waffles recently reflected on her career journey and how it has progressed.

The DJ has topped the trending list as she celebrated her second year in the music industry. Uncle Waffles' career began in 2021 when she blew up after a video of her dancing behind the decks jamming to Young Stunna's hit song Adiwele.

Uncle Waffles, the international DJ

In a recent report, Briefly News covered reactions to Waffles' album landing on international billboards. Fans shared in her excitement as they celebrated the release of Solace.

The popular DJ, who received her first big co-sign from Drake for her viral Adiwele video, is also set to host her first show in New York in September 2023.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News