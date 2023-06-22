Uncle Waffles came under fire after a video of the star getting expensive jewellery in America went viral on social media

Many Americans mopped the floor with the Tanzania hitmaker, dragging her for her make-up, wig and teeth

South Africans shared their thoughts on the posts, many said people from Swaziland should defend her since she confirmed she is from there

Uncle Waffles is trending on social media after being roasted by Americans on Instagram. It all started when the star shared a clip revealing that she was shopping for expensive jewellery in the US.

South Africans have reacted after Uncle Waffles was dragged on Instagram. Image: Getty Images

Americans headed to the post's comments section with negative comments about the BET Award nominee's face and wig.

Uncle Waffles is the talk of the town after she was dragged by social media users for her wig, make-up and teeth.

The star who posted a short clip on Instagram while shopping for "ice" at Ice Box in the US was heavily blasted. Some Americans said she shouldn't wear too much make-up while others said she should take a trip to the dentist.

South Africans weigh in on Uncle Waffles being dragged by Americans on Instagram

Social media is abuzz with mixed reactions from South African Twitter users. Many are saying they will not defend the Tanzania hitmaker after she recently confirmed that she is from Swaziland.

According to The Citizen, the star had Mzansi split following her BET Award nomination which stated that she hails from Swaziland.

@Menzi__Nxumalo said:

"South Africans watching Uncle Waffles getting roasted is not funny — someone even said she must call Drake "

@ChrisExcel102 wrote:

"57 Swaziland people must defend her… thina si Busy kabi our brother Dr Malinga needs us."

@ApheleleJody added:

"Not you guys saying 15 Swaziland people must defend Uncle Waffles Someone said their king switches off their phones at 19:00pm "

Video of Uncle Waffles dancing fails to impress Mzansi peeps, netizens drag BET Nominated amapiano star

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Uncle Waffles has landed on the wrong side of the internet again as peeps tore her apart when they came across her recent dance video.

The Pope of Pop Culture host Musa Khawula dropped the clip that summoned everyone who dragged Uncle Waffles after her moves failed to impress them.

