Uncle Waffles is charting Twitter trends after her BET nomination revealed that she is from Swaziland and not South Africa

The star sent shockwaves across the internet when she revealed that she was nominated in the Best International Act category

South Africans joked about how they are feeling used because the Tanzania hitmaker is going global because of amapiano

Congratulations are in order for amapiano star Uncle Waffles who was nominated for a BET award. The star shared the good news with her social media followers.

Uncle Waffles shocks Mzansi with revelation she is from Swaziland

Uncle Waffles' followers are over the moon following her BET award nomination. According to Variety, the amapiano star was nominated in the Best International Act category alongside stars like Aya Nakamura (France), Ayra Starr (Nigeria), Burna Boy (Nigeria), Central Cee (UK), Ella Mai (UK), KO (South Africa), L7nnon (Brazil), Stormzy (UK) and Tiakola (France).

It wasn't long before South Africans realised that the nomination stated that the Tanzania hitmaker is from Swaziland. Peeps flooded Uncle Waffles' post with hilarious comments.

South Africans react to confirmation that Uncle Waffles is from Swaziland

The news of Uncle Waffles being a successful amapiano star from Swaziland shocked many South Africans. Fans admitted that they thought she was from Mzansi while some even suggested that they thought she was from Tanzania.

@TesssBlog said:

"the moment they realized that amapiano is not theirs alone congratulations uncle."

@PfanoReece commented:

"We feel used."

@SimonRossouw wrote:

"Its not even called Swaziland land anymore."

@tweep_masindi commented:

"I think it's 'Swaziland' because of the SA, US, and Russia controversy."

