A video of Uncles Wffles and Riky Rick, who passed away in 2022, dancing together was a viral hit

Their clip reminded people how much Makhado is missed by the public at large as they saw his energy

Many commented on the video, expressing how moved they were by the video of him dancing

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

A throwback of Riky Rick grooving with Uncle Waffles was heartwarming sight. The DJ had fun with the late rapper.

The late Riky Rick made a fun video with Uncle Waffles, and people loved the throwback. Image: TikTok/ africansawce/ Getty Images/Gallo Images

Source: UGC

People posted the video of them edited to dance to a popular song on the app, Mnike. Many flooded the comments to rave about Riky.

The late Riky Rick turning up with Uncle Waffles touches SA

A video posted by.@africansawce shows Riky doing the Tambula dance with Uncle Waffles. Watch the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Mzansi can't over Riky Rick's dance clip with Uncle Waffles

South Africans were moved by Riky's passing, and this video was a welcome reminder of him. Read people's sweet commemoration over a year after his death:

Ratie471 wrote:

"Rip legend."

Khumbulani Bonani added:

"Samkhumbuli uRiky."

Mankwanyana_My Valey995 commented:

"Aaaaah may your soul continue to rest in peace King Kotin."

Thembinkosi Dlamini lamented:

"RIP King Kotini, this is kinda sad mani."

ani’Mlani remarked:

'"We never die we multiply'... It feels like usasekhona."

Kgaogelo Mohlake gushed:

"He was always happy to open the industry ."

“RIP champ”: Riky Rick's stans commemorate rapper's 1st death anniversary

Briefly News previously reported that Riky Rick died on 23 February 2022. The late rapper's fans took to social media to commemorate the first anniversary of their fave's death.

Later that day, Mzansi learnt that Riky ended his own life. The Boss Zonke hitmaker had been battling depression for years.

ZAlebs reports that scores of people took to Twitter to remember their favourite hip-hop artists. The hashtag #RikyRick trended on the microblogging app on Thursday, 23 February 2023.

If you are feeling suicidal or are thinking about hurting yourself, do not hesitate to call the SA Suicide Crisis Line at 0800 567 567.

If you are concerned that someone you know might be in danger of hurting themselves, please alert your local authorities for immediate assistance. You can also encourage the person to contact a suicide prevention hotline using the information above.

Help is available on the Suicide Crisis Line 24 hours a day, 7 days a week and counsellors can conduct calls in all 11 official languages.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News