Riky Rick's fans took to social media to remember the rapper and businessman who passed away in February 2022

The Boss Zonke hitmaker's fans posted videos of their favourite performances from the late energetic performer

They agreed that Riky Rick was a beast when it came to controlling the crowd with his stage stunts and leaving his heart on stage

Riky Rick may be gone but his fans will never let the memories they have of him go. The rapper died on 23 February, 2022 but videos of his performances are still keeping his legacy alive.

Riky Rick's fans remembered him by posting lit videos of his performances. Image: @rikyrickworld

Source: Instagram

The Boss Zonke hitmaker's fans took to social media to remember their fave. They posted crazy clips of the late artist's live performances. A peep with the handle @NalaThokozane took to Twitter and praised Riky Rick for being a great performer. She shared a video of the late star rocking a packed concert. The tweep captioned her post:

"Ricky Rick stage game was bananas."

Mzansi agrees that Riky Rick was the best performer

Peeps took to @NalaThokozane's comment section and agreed that Riky was a beast when it came to live performances. Other tweeps also posted clips of Riky's other performances.

@JiyaneMcebo said:

"The greatest to ever do it."

@ShyGirl_Shy_ wrote:

"I lost shades in this crowd."

@tumi_motsepe commented:

"I was in this crowd as well, going all crazy, best Joburg day event ever."

@mcdeetsotetsi said:

"We miss Riky."

@Jack_Mutsila wrote:

"Riky is missed."

@khukzaca added:

"Eish this boy, his death didn’t make sense!"

Drake plays Cassper Nyovest's song in New York

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Cassper Nyovest is over the moon after Drake played one of his songs during his set in New York. The Mzansi rapper took to his timeline to reshare the video of Drake DJing at a litty party.

The superstar played Mufasa's hit, Siyathandana. The song features songstress Boohle on vocals. Taking to Twitter, the excited Nyovie captioned his post:

"Drake playing Siyathandana in New York Last night. Asbonge!!!"

Peeps took to Mufasa's comment section on the micro-blogging app to share their thoughts on the trending clip. Many applauded Drake for continuing to support South African music. The world-renowned artist has worked with Grammy-winner Black Coffee and he is a big fan of Amapiano DJ, Uncle Waffles.

Source: Briefly News