A clip of Drake playing Cassper Nyovest's song titled Siyathandana at a packed New York club is trending on social media

Mufasa took to his timeline to repost the video and thanked the world-renowned rapper for throwing his song in the mix during his set

Mzansi music lovers said it's about time Drake worked with Nyovest on a song while others praised him for putting Mzansi's music on the world map

Cassper Nyovest was over the moon after Drake played one of his songs during his set in New York. The Mzansi rapper took to his timeline to reshare the video of Drake DJing at a litty party.

Drake played Cassper Nyovest’s song ‘Siyathandana’ in New York. Image: @champagnepapi, @casspernyovest

Source: Instagram

The superstar played Mufasa's hit, Siyathandana. The song features songstress Boohle on vocals. Taking to Twitter, the excited Cassper Nyovest captioned his post:

"Drake playing Siyathandana in New York Last night. Asbonge!!!"

Mzansi reacts to video of Drake playing Cassper Nyovest's song

Peeps took to Mufasa's comment section on the micro-blogging app to share their thoughts on the trending clip. Many applauded Drake for continuing to support South African music. The world-renowned artist has worked with Grammy-winner Black Coffee and is a big fan of Amapiano DJ, Uncle Waffles.

@Durban68956 wrote:

"I think its a green light bro.Y'all get that collabo done already? Wait, you do both, Drake and 21 Savage, those brothas have hard vibes on their songs."

@TrentCule commented:

"This is insane, the biggest rapper in the world playing music by the biggest rapper in South Africa."

@elzee560 said:

"Great to see him supporting South Africans in music."

@IyresSyfo wrote:

"Drake playing Cassper’s song instead of Kelvin."

@Reign27Flowz added:

"Nyovi o LEGEND!!!!"

Mzansi judges Cassper Nyovest's unreleased song

In other music news, Briefly News reported that a clip of Cassper Nyovest dancing in the studio is doing rounds on social media. Peeps took to the timeline to judge the rapper's unreleased song.

In the video, the star is jamming to the track while his verse plays in the background. Taking to Twitter, a tweep with the handle @Brianworldwide2 shared the video. He captioned it:

"I can't laugh Alone, W*f is this? Artist of the Decade."

Social media users shared that the song sounds like a classic hit by Uhuru. The group featured Professor in the song released in 2013 titled Y-Tjukutja.

