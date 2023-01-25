Cassper Nyovest's latest track has gone viral on Twitter after a video of him jamming in the studio began circulating

The video was reshared by a Twitter user who flatly stated that the new track will definitely not make it on his favourite song list

Other people's reactions were also negative, with many people trolling the artist for considering releasing"embarrassing" music

Cassper Nyovest's music career has once again come under scrutiny on Twitter after his new Amapiano track leaked.

Cassper Nyovest's new track failed to garner positive support from peeps. Image: @casspernyovest

According to ZAlebs, while Mufasa is making waves with his other side hustles, like selling alcohol and shoes, his music has taken the back seat.

Recently, @Brianworldwide2 shared a clip of Doc Shebeleza in the studio listening to his new song. Judging by the tweet's caption, the netizen was unimpressed by the song and decided to circulate the video.

Mzansi extremely unimpressed by Cassper Nyovest's new song

Fellow Twitter users chimed in, stating that Cassper's song is also not their cup of tea.

@Xongotela94 said:

"So vele people who are in the studio with him can't hear that this is nonsense?"

@ThingzzLaOnly shared:

"But this is not funny, it’s embarrassing."

@Ntokozo_DL posted:

"Does he even have friends or bayamsaba?"

@thapenono replied:

"I don't like Cassper but I think this might possibly be a banger of 6 months and then people will forget about it. You know mos."

@KATLEGO2305 commented:

"We have to be honest about Cassper's new career."

@Mfanakagogo13 reacted:

"I seriously hope this is not the official song."

@Forbes37059641 wrote:

"Ah Cassper is still here? Thought we left the man in 2022 ‍♂️"

@Anele0923 also said:

"So vele vele they take old songs and make them their own. No originality whatsoever."

@ROLIVHU80844283 also shared:

"Now how he is copying ytjukutja"

@NubianBella_Don added:

"Absolutely no creativity in sight. Copied lyrics, copied beat, and copied dance moves. Weeeeehh"

Cassper Nyovest fears falling off, SA believes he’ll be relevant forever

In other stories, Briefly News reported that Cassper Nyovest took to his timeline to share that he fears falling off. The Siyathandana hitmaker is at the top of his game and plans to remain there as long as he's alive.

Ever since he dropped Tsholofelo over 10 years ago, the rapper has made more money and became a businessman. He has his own liquor brand, is a celebrity boxer, a TV presenter, and sells his own shoes. He also hosts #FillUp concerts.

Cassper Nyovest owns one of the biggest mansions and has a multi-million rand car collection. He took to Twitter to share that he doesn't ever wanna fall off in terms of reach, money, and influence. He hopes to remain relevant in the entertainment industry, reported TshisaLIVE.

