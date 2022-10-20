Best UK drill rappers in 2022: Top 10 artists and their biggest hit songs

Drill music is a popular part of hip-hop that originated in Brixton, a South London district. It is a hip-hop genre that can be characterized by its violent and dark lyrical content. It emphasizes the daily ordeals of criminal life on the streets. The beat rhythm is slow, about 60 to 70 beats per minute. Interested to know who the best UK drill rappers are in 2022?

Drill music has attracted many people, especially those with a soft spot for music. Drill music in the UK was inspired in Chicago. Most young musicians and rappers have grown to identify themselves with this type of music. Who are the best drill rappers in the UK dominating the music scenes?

Who are the best UK drill rappers in 2022?

Just when you thought you had seen it all in music, boom! This new version of music has taken the world by storm. The songs are created with various music genres such as dancehall, jazz, African beats and West Indian rhythms. According to music critics, drill music is associated with violence and moral panic. Amid all these speculations, drill music is making headlines, and its popularity is increasing.

1. Headie One

The musician’s real name is Irving Ampofo Adjei. He is one of the best UK drill artists. He is part of the Original Frame Boys UK drill group. His popularity grew in 2018 after he released a mix tape, The One, which took the music scene by storm. In 2020, he released his first studio album, Edna, which topped number one in the UK Album Charts.

2. Digga D

The rapper’s real name is Rhys Herbert. He is one of the English drill rappers and songwriters making headlines at a young age. The musician hails from Ladbroke Grove in West London. Some of his singles include No Hook and Who?

He is one of the British drill rappers whose lifestyle is controversial, having been imprisoned thrice. Interestingly, some of his music videos have been used against him by the authorities. With 17 singles to his name, the rapper has seen five of them in the UK Singles Charts.

3. Unknown T

The rapper is one of the best East London drill rappers. His real name is Daniel Lena, and he is also a songwriter and singer. His first official single, Homerton B, ranked 48 on the Singles Chart in 2018. Since then, his recognition has continued to rise.

4. K-Trap

The rapper ranks as one of the best UK drill artists in 2022. His real name is Devonte Perkins, and he hails from South London. Some of his high-ranking mix-tapes include The Re-Up and No Magic. He released his first studio album in 2020, known as Street Side Effects, which ranked at no. 26 in the UK Album Charts.

5. Double LZ

The artist has made a name for himself as one of the upcoming UK drill artists. He is also one of the members of the Original Farm Boys (OFB). He has featured in several of the group’s songs. He has also released his single hit, Spilling 2.0, which is trending on YouTube.

6. Central Cee

The rapper’s real name is Oakley Caesar-Su. He hails from London. In 2015, he was featured in a song with popular artist J Hus. However, he transitioned to drill music in 2020 and, since then, has not looked back. Some of his hit singles are Loading and Day in the Life.

7. Ivorian Doll

With the highest number of drill artists being males, some female artists are not being left behind. Ivorian Doll’s real name is Vanessa Mahi. She made her debut in the music world after collaborating with drill artist Abigail Asante, and since then, the sky has been her only limit. One of her hit singles is Rumours.

8. M24

The drill artist hails from Brixton, UK. He has been a member of the Brixton Crew 150. Since his debut in the music scene, he has released five singles which include London ft Tion Wayne.

9. Aitch

The Manchester-born drill artist's real name is Harrison Armstrong. He has created his niche in a black-dominated music genre, which remains impeccable. The single hits that have seen him make a name for himself are Straight Rhymez and Rain.

10. Stormzy

Stormzy’s real name is Michael Embenezer Kwadjo Owuo Jr. The UK-based drill artist is popular for his Wicked Skengman songs. Since then, he has released two studio albums titled Prayers, which topped at No. 1 in the UK Album Chart, and Heavy is the Head and Gang Signs.

The above-detailed read is a glimpse of the UK drill rappers in 2022. The drill genre is swarming with rising rappers eager to create a lasting legacy in the music scene.

