A 'Strictly Kwaito Legends' festival will take place in Mpumalanga in honour of struggling Kwaito legend and TV personality Zola 7

Mzolisto took to social media to announce that he'll be performing in Mpumalanga in April with other legends such as Mdu Masilela, Spikiri and Doc Shebeleza

The star's fans took to his comment section to share that the gig should be turned into a national tour because they also want to see him perform in their provinces

Zola 7 is getting gigs again. The star will perform at a Kwaito legends festival in Mpumalanga hosted in his honour.

‘Strictly Kwaito Legends’ gig has been organised in Mpumalanga in honour of Zola 7. Image: @jamazola7

The legendary Kwaito star has been hogging headlines and trending on social media because of his ill-health. Mzansi stood together and started social media campaigns for Mzolisto to get all the help he needs so he can be able to take care of himself and his kids.

The actor took to Twitter to announce that he'll be doing his thing on stage in Mpumalanga on 2 April. The likes of Professor, Mdu Masilela, Spikiri, Doc Shebeleza, Mzambiya and Alaska will share the stage with the former TV host, reports TshisaLIVE.

Peeps took to his comment section on the micro-blogging app and shared that the Mpumalanga gig should be turned into a national tour.

@HlathiSidwell said:

"This must be a National Tour."

@NpkTwiceSA commented:

"I wish you can get a good manager and have a country wide tour with other kwaito legends. I think @unclewaffffles has a great manager hit her up and talk to them. Once greeted you years back at DK while you were driving a black car and you were so humble, much love."

@Princezulu90 wrote:

"We want this in Tembisa!!! You’ll see the crowd."

@LadyMcMame added:

"This line up is insane."

Shauwn Mkhize shows love to Zola 7

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Shauwn Mkhize came through for Zola 7. The flamboyant businesswoman has opened her heart and wallet for the legendary musician who is not doing well.

MaMkhize heed the call from concerned South Africans who had been begging financially stable people to help Mzolisto. In the emotional video doing the rounds on social media, MaMkhize also lifted Zola's spirit by letting him drive her lux Bentley.

Peeps took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the reality TV star's kind gesture. Many praised Shauwn Mkhize for showing love and support to the TV presenter who helped many needy people in his heyday.

