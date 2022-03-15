Popular celebrity chef and cookbook author Lorna Maseko has been accused of taking a swipe at her former BFF Bonang Matheba

Lorna recently took to Twitter to share that she was in support of rappers AKA and Nadia Nakai's romance and wants them to collaborate on a song

Peeps dragged the celebrity chef calling her a bitter ex-friend who just wanted Bonang Matheba's attention

Lorna Maseko's name appeared in the Twitter trends, thanks to her recent tweets. The award-winning celebrity chef was called out for being a bitter ex-friend following her social media post.

Lorna Maseko has been accused of being bitter towards Bonang Matheba after showing support for AKA and Nadia Nakai's romance. Image: @lornamaseko and @bonang_m

The Celebrate With Lorna Maseko author recently took to the microblogging site to put her thumb of approval to the new celebrity couple AKA and Nadia Nakai.

According to ZAlebs, social media users took Lorna's tweet as a jab towards her former friend media personality Bonang Matheba who also used to date the Energy rapper.

In the tweet, Maseko said that she was secretly wishing that the new celebrity couple should collaborate on a song just like what American rappers Nicki Minaj and Meek Mill did back in the day. She wrote:

"Am I the only one secretly waiting for Aka and Nadia to drop like a hot song…. Like that Nicki and Meek vibe …Either way, I think they could create something out of this world amazing…"

Peeps did not take the post lightly. Many accused the author of attacking Bonang. Others suggested that she needs to stop being bitter and move on.

@DJMaverickZA said:

"FREE vacations all over the world, expensive gifts, appearances on her reality show and now you tweet this nonsense? Delete this Lorna."

@roostah_tumelo added:

"Unfortunately, both combined are not that creative. Keep waiting this is SA and patience is our thing, since we waited for Jesus Christ."

@sibuyi_ntsako commented:

"Ya, you’re the only one."

