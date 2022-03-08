Briefly News took to social media to ask South African online users their take on dating your best friend’s ex

The poll comes after the confirmation of Nadia Nakai and AKA’s romantic relationship on Instagram

The controversial rapper’s ex, Bonang Matheba, has since unfollowed Nadia, resulting in the heated online debate

Is it okay to date your best friend’s ex? Well, this is this was the burning question Briefly News needed Mzansi to weigh in on. This comes after Bonang Matheba unfollowed Nadia Nakai on social media, sparking a heated online debate.

Bonang Matheba unfollowed Nadia Nakai on social media, sparking a heated online debate. Image: @nadianakai/Instagram and @bonang_m/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Queen B and AKA dated from 2015 to 2017. Their breakup was messy, and it appears tweeps never forgot. They picked up that after a video was posted of Nadia and AKA getting cosy, confirming their relationship. Bonang unfollowed former friend Nakai on Instagram.

Saffas have since taken to the socials to discuss whether or not it's okay to date your friend's ex.

The cyber community shared their views on a Facebook poll:

Sylvia Etunacky Nanhapo reacted:

“Some people dated the whole country, so how on earth can they decide to keep others from all their exes?”

Tshepo Magane asked:

“Why is it that you can borrow your best friend’s old notes/textbooks??”

Thapelo Maretele responded”

“She should stop crying and date Big Zulu.”

Lucius Smith wrote:

“I don't see any problem in dating your friend's ex. I mean it's your ex, you tried it didn't work and you broke up for reasons. It's selfish to not allow your friends to date your ex and it's very immature.”

Hlubi Kwinana Porsche said:

“Not cool at all, that means she's been eyeing him all along.”

Pruddy Mkhonto replied:

“But Bonang did the same thing with Zinhle and worse part, Zinhle was pregnant at that time.”

Ndim Inkosazana Yakwa Mjoli commented:

“Inyembezi zika mama ka Kairo aziweli phantsi.”

Jezile Andiswa said:

“It's okay, he might be her soulmate when he wasn't yours.”

