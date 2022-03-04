A Mzansi man using the account @thefalletspace dared make fun of his wifey in a funny video he shared online recently

In the clip, he can be seen sobbing at the idea of how his children will be teased for having an ugly Xhosa mom and a hot dad

The clip continues to reveal his very stunning wife and online users have warned he may have taken it too far

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

A brave husband took to social media to share a video making fun of his wife and peeps are worried about the repercussions on his behalf.

A man bravely took to social media to mock his wife's looks in a funny video. Image: @thefalletspace/TikTok, Image: ohfallet/Instagram

Source: UGC

The post was shared on TikTok by online user @thefalletspace. The hubby can be seen using a filter to make it seem like he is bawling his eyes out. He captioned the video:

“Thinking about how my kids will get bullied for having an ugly Xhosa mom and a hot dad.”

He continues “crying” before he reveals his very gorgeous wife.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

South African online users responded to the funny yet potentially problematic post:

Paula Nkabinde replied:

“Awuna peace.”

Tumi macdams wrote:

“Bravest man in the world. You will be missed.”

Mubi Kabi asked:

“Are you still alive?”

KeaTony commented:

“You definitely must be recording this Tik Tok from heaven”

user2047596474190 reacted:

“She's so beautiful.”

kebaabetswe Thebeetsile asked:

“When is the funeral?”

MonicaAkio said:

“Every day you wake up and choose to dance with death.”

Siya Kolisi shares stunning snaps with his wife

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that Siya Kolisi and his wife Rachel are definitely stealing South Africa's hearts after the stunning picture they just posted on Instagram. The lovebirds, who usually look super cosy on the socials, decided to get a little dressed up.

Siya shared the dashing snaps on his personal Instagram, @siya_kolisi_the_bear. Captioning the beautiful post in his mother tongue, here's what the post says in English: “When we clean up, we do it well. My darling doesn't miss.”

It seems his message might have gotten a little lost in translation and social media users couldn't help commenting on the sketchy Google translation. Still, many just enjoyed seeing the two so lovingly together and couldn't help swooning over the couple.

Source: Briefly News