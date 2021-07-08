Siya Kolisi and his wife, Rachel are certainly shutting it down on social media after sharing a few stunning snaps

Hubby and wife clean up well for sure and Siya even penned a sweet message to his lover girl

While Siya's caption may have been lost on some users, most just couldn't help complimenting the lovely couple

Siya Kolisi and his wife Rachel are definitely stealing South Africa's hearts after the stunning picture they just posted on Instagram. The lovebirds, who are usually looking super cosy on the socials, decided to get a little dressed up.

Siya Kolisi and his wife really do clean up well. Images: @siya_kolisi_the_bear/Twitter

Source: Instagram

Siya shared the dashing snaps on his personal Instagram, @siya_kolisi_the_bear. Captioning the beautiful post in his mother tongue, here's what the post says in English:

“When we clean up, we do it well. My darling doesn't miss”

It seems his message might have got a little lost in translation and social media users couldn't help commenting on the sketchy Google translation. Still, many just enjoyed seeing the two so lovingly together and couldn't help swooning over the couple.

Check out some of the comments below:

thandoe_m said:

"I'm not happy with the English translation ka insta kodwa hai nibahle!!"

chloe.j.eden said:

"Stunning photos."

olly_khowa said:

"Ewe sana!!"

sosombiza said:

"Yho! Love you guys."

nokie_ngxingo said:

"Nibahle ukufa ke mkhaya!"

sinazo__zeza said:

"It's the caption for me. LOVE IT!!!"

zesty2922 said:

"Your captions... Love you guys. Nibahle."

msnelie said:

"Sebahle bhuti Gxiya noMam'Gqwashu."

siya_majozi said:

"Boss Riri."

Rachel Kolisi congratulates hubby Siya on Springboks' win over Georgia

In more news on the lovely couple, Briefly News previously reported that following their 40-9 win over Georgia, Springboks skipper Siya Kolisi’s wife Rachel has praised the loose forward. Kolisi was in form as he led the rugby national team to a win in Tshwane last weekend.

Kolisi’s wife took to Instagram to congratulate her husband, saying he did well and cleaned up the park. The post has since attracted many social media users including the Cell C Sharks star, Kolisi himself.

Check out some of the other comments below:

@Jongizizwe_ said:

“He worked hard for the country, he deserves a pass when it comes to cleaning the house.”

@Its_Missleigh said:

“I watched 'Chasing the Sun' on Showmax yesterday for the second time just to prepare myself for all of this made me forget about what’s going on for a bit and gave me hope… that’s what the green and gold gives us, hope that together we are stronger.”

@Nikitacrisswell25 said:

“So happy to see the Boks play again. Have missed my boys in green and gold.”

@LuanEls2 said:

“Yup marriage is a team sport!”

@GGsteenkamp said:

“Hahaha awesome!”

@Ak_Dalegend said:

“Nailed that caption Rachel.”

@Hayleaheyns said:

“That is hilarious.”

