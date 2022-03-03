A young woman took to social media to seek childminder advice after a toddler did an odd thing while in her care

@BonoloMaphutha shared a photo of the child sitting all along outside the house and looking rather distressed

South African online users could not help but poke fun at the tweet and took to the comments section to offer advice

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Babies and toddlers can do strange things which can leave the average adult wondering what goes on in those little curious minds. One particular woman @BonoloMaphutha sought babysitting advice from the cyber community in her recent Twitter post.

A photo of a lonely and stressed toddler shared by a confused babysitter had peeps laughing out loud. Image: @BonoloMaphutha/Twitter

Source: Twitter

In the image shared online, a toddler can be seen sitting alone outside the house. The child looks quite deep in thought and perhaps, even a little unsettled or fatigued. Almost how an adult would look after a long and stressful day.

“I’m babysitting and I have no idea what he is going through … ndithini?” the woman asked online.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Mzansi online users shared their funny comments and advice in response to the tweet:

@MathonsNelisiwe responded:

“Sis I own one of these, just stay close enough to grab in case of emergency but otherwise just watch.”

@Chamaz12 advised:

“Sit next to him and say ya neh iLife.”

@missbreezo reacted:

“Mnikeni iCard lakhe leGrant nepin yalo please.”

@slaymagogo wrote:

“This reminds me of my other friend who pretended to like a child of her friend. This other time she offered to babysit and the child was asleep when the mother was leaving. The child woke up looking for his mom and started to cry. The mighty friend kicked the child out.”

@Ladybee0000 replied:

“Just sit a metre from him and start mimicking what he’s doing without making eye contact.”

@Afrikanwolf commented:

“The Ukraine-Russia conflict is taking its toll on the little man.”

@Tlokolo said:

“I think it has to do with the social grant, something is not adding up mo ho yena.”

Dad shares funny pic of a toddler with the cheese

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported on a South African dad who has unwittingly got Mzansi on his toddler's back after he shared incriminating evidence of the cute munchkin on social media.

A hilarious image of the little girl with a big lump of cheese in her hand, clearly eaten, was shared by a Twitter user @JuniorMkhonto.

And if that wasn't enough to convince the sceptics, the little girl had cheese debris smeared all across the mouth, further strengthening the case against her.

More interestingly, in another pic, the dad is shown booting the little girl out with a packed suitcase in tow.

Source: Briefly News