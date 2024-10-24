“Imagine Being an Intern”: SA Laughs at Employees’ 5 Shady Notes to Colleagues

Financial service provider employees shared five shady notes that were aimed at their colleagues

Some people come to work not to make friends but simply to get the job done. A few employees even went as far as placing shady notes on the backs of their chairs, warning colleagues not to bother them.

Shady notes to colleagues

The TikTok account of a financial services provider called Access Bank (@myaccessbankplc) uploaded a video on the social media platform showing how some of its employees were reading their colleagues' minds.

While sitting at their desks, each employee had a shady note attached to their chairs. Here is what the notes said:

"Before you ask me, ask Google."

"Unless it's urgent, you can call me."

"Please, let me work. I have a lot to get done, and I love to yap."

"I can't talk right now. I'm in a meeting."

"No, I don't have a few minutes."

The company wrote in its post's caption:

"Imagine if you could read your colleagues' minds."

Watch the video below:

Employees' shady notes make SA laugh

Several internet users laughed at what the employees did, while some found they could relate to the people's attitude at work.

@ma.eiza filled their comment with laughing emojis, writing:

"This is the kind of environment I would enjoy. Being an introvert is not easy."

@nelisiwe.ngubane4 shared with app users:

"My level of socialising will never allow me to keep quiet. Shame, even in this situation."

@young_motives laughed and said:

"Imagine being an intern, and all the staff have that on their seats."

@mangamez found the post humorous and commented:

"Senior staff attitude. Then they want to join you on the weekend."

Referring to one of the notes, @kpmosehla confessed:

"I would still go and ask before checking on Google."

@danbanni laughed when they quoted one of the notes:

"'No, I don’t have a few minutes.' That line deserves some accolades. Bro was straight to the point."

