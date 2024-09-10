One lady showed off what was in her lunch box vs her colleague, and people were shocked by what was inside

In the clip, she unveiled everything that was in the bags, and it gained massive traction on TikTok

The hun's content sparked a reaction from online users who flooded the comments with humour

A lady compared her lunch box with her workmate's in a TikTok video. Image: @wamzie_r

Source: TikTok

A stunning young woman gave Mzansi a glimpse into her lunch box along with her workmate and peeps were amazed.

Coworkers compare lunch boxes

The video shared by TikTok user @wamzie_r shows two lunch bags lying on the kitchen table. @wamzie_r first shows off her pink lunch bag, which contains an Apple, an Energy bar, juice, and seafood pasta.

As the clip went on, the hun unveiled her workmate named, Fifi's lunch box, which contained the following items: samp and stew, vegan chai latte, mints, instant oats, a random Happy Birthday sweet, smoothies sweet, and Nandos Peri Peri Sachet.

@wamzie_r found yet another lunch box in Fifi's lunch bag, which contained many snacks and goodies. The video amused many and became a hit on TikTok, garnering loads of views, likes, and comments.

Take a look at the ladies' lunch boxes in the clip below:

People react to woman's video

Many enjoyed watching the lady's content as they flocked to the comments to express their thoughts, while others laughed it off.

Lu said:

"This is how I’d know gore they earning more than me."

Mohumi added:

"Fifi definitely has the sweetest tooth and is madly in love with tea."

HER cracked a joke, saying:

"Is Fifi going on a school trip or?"

Keneilwe could relate with Fifi, adding:

"Fifi is me I take everything in my cupboard. My fear of hunger is real."

Lindoh wrote:

"I think Fifi stays at work how many times does she drink latte at work."

Uzeezee shared:

"Fifi does not want to be stressed, overworked and hungry child."

Source: Briefly News