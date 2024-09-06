A lady went viral on social media after showcasing how she prepares her hubby's lunch at 2 am

In the clip, hun unveiled all the food she made for her man, and it gained massive traction online

The stunner caused a huge buzz with her revelation, as many netizens flooded the comments, sharing their thoughts

Netizens had mixed feelings when a dedicated wifey shared her delicious menu prep, which she makes for her husband.

A lady made her husband's lunch at 2 AM in a TikTok video. Image: @judy_atiga

Source: TikTok

Woman prepares hubby’s lunch at 2 am

The stunner shared a video on TikTok showcasing how she prepares her man's lunch at 2 am. She started off with delicious chicken, rice, and broccoli. She went on to make a separate lunch box where she placed cheese, salted biscuits, and plony.

@judy_atiga then made oats, bacon, eggs and avocado. She also packed in water, coffee, fruits, vitamins and more. The woman's footage became a hit on TikTok, gathering loads of views, thousands of likes and comments.

Take a look at the hun prepping her hubby's meals in the video below:

Online Users reacts to lady's cooking video

Mzansi netizens reacted to the stunner's revelation with mixed feelings, as many flooded the comments section to express their thoughts.

Elisha cracked a joke, saying:

"Nah, not me; you said 2 am. I think you made a mistake."

Shanequa La’Shae was in awe:

"This brings me hope cause, babe, look what I did for you while my insomnia had the best of me."

Hope Michelle shared:

"Yes, it’s easier to meal prep, but I’m the same way I enjoy waking up for my man and making him fresh food."

George Simons commented:

"This is very heartwarming. May God give you the strength to keep doing this. I love how you put his vitamins on the plate. Very thoughtful of you."

User gushed over the hun, saying:

"Wifey goals."

Seyrasalvadore wrote:

"I’m sorry, is this a real genuine ask? Cause my own would have to divorce me na sleep I be loving."

Dedicated wife wakes up at 5 am to prepare hubby’s lunchbox, shares video

Briefly News previously reported that a South African woman in Mzansi wakes up at dawn to make lunch for her dear hubby, and netizens were stunned.

A lady who goes by the TikTok handle @ofentse_mphuti wowed many people with her culinary skills. The stunner, who wakes up at 5 a.m. to prepare her husband a nutritious lunchbox, showed off the process in a video.

