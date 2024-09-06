“Nah, Not Me”: Netizens React to Woman Making Hubby’s Lunch at 2 AM, Shares Video
- A lady went viral on social media after showcasing how she prepares her hubby's lunch at 2 am
- In the clip, hun unveiled all the food she made for her man, and it gained massive traction online
- The stunner caused a huge buzz with her revelation, as many netizens flooded the comments, sharing their thoughts
Netizens had mixed feelings when a dedicated wifey shared her delicious menu prep, which she makes for her husband.
Woman prepares hubby’s lunch at 2 am
The stunner shared a video on TikTok showcasing how she prepares her man's lunch at 2 am. She started off with delicious chicken, rice, and broccoli. She went on to make a separate lunch box where she placed cheese, salted biscuits, and plony.
@judy_atiga then made oats, bacon, eggs and avocado. She also packed in water, coffee, fruits, vitamins and more. The woman's footage became a hit on TikTok, gathering loads of views, thousands of likes and comments.
Take a look at the hun prepping her hubby's meals in the video below:
Online Users reacts to lady's cooking video
Mzansi netizens reacted to the stunner's revelation with mixed feelings, as many flooded the comments section to express their thoughts.
Elisha cracked a joke, saying:
"Nah, not me; you said 2 am. I think you made a mistake."
Shanequa La’Shae was in awe:
"This brings me hope cause, babe, look what I did for you while my insomnia had the best of me."
Hope Michelle shared:
"Yes, it’s easier to meal prep, but I’m the same way I enjoy waking up for my man and making him fresh food."
George Simons commented:
"This is very heartwarming. May God give you the strength to keep doing this. I love how you put his vitamins on the plate. Very thoughtful of you."
User gushed over the hun, saying:
"Wifey goals."
Seyrasalvadore wrote:
"I’m sorry, is this a real genuine ask? Cause my own would have to divorce me na sleep I be loving."
Source: Briefly News
