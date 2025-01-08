A TikTok clip of a woman’s friend dragging her for taking back her ex is making the rounds on social media

The friend was brutally honest voice note and expressed her disappointment in a hilarious way

SA peeps loved the friend’s directness and shared their own love-back experiences in the comments

A woman posted a voicenote from her disappointed friend. Image: @melaninsep

Source: TikTok

Friendships like this don’t come often! One woman just got a reality check of note after her friend dragged her for getting back with her ex.

Woman gets relationshionship advice

She @melaninsep posted the spicy WhatsApp voice note on TikTok, and it’s giving friendship goals meets tough love.

In the 1-minute-30-second clip, the friend does not hold back. “In 2025 you believe men? Yoh,” she said, with a lot of sass.

She goes on to call out her friend’s decision, labelling it a stupid move and predicting tears on the horizon.

Should you get back with an ex?

Getting back with an ex can be a good idea if both parties are committed to working on the relationship and addressing the issues that led to the breakup. However, it's not recommended as an easy fix for relationship problems.

Watch the video below:

Her fiery delivery and refusal to sugarcoat the situation had TikTok peeps eating it up.

See some comments below:

@mncusi28 stated:

"I thought I raised you well was very necessary. 😂😂😂😂"

@BuhleMaseko posted:

"In 2025 you believe men? She's so real for that. 😭😭"

@z.ee_zee shared:

"My friend is like this! 🤣🤣🤣 Mind you she went back to her ex."

@user22222222 highlighted:

"No in all 11 languages, sis is fed up. 😭👍"

@NtibiOctober15 wrote:

"My friend said I should know my worth and she kept quiet. 😩 Since the 3rd today is the 7th and it eats me every day. 😭"

@MsParkerMatasane said:

"She is so annoyed."

@MamagaAzania commented:

"I love her honestly, straight to you. 😅"

@Thembi added:

"This is the reason they cut us off because of such comments. Not all of us are like that. 🤣😩 I support every decision you make."

