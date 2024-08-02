Global site navigation

“It’s Second-Hand Embarrassment”: Cheating Boyfriend Comes Back When Ex-girlfriend Buys New BMW
Family and Relationships

“It’s Second-Hand Embarrassment”: Cheating Boyfriend Comes Back When Ex-girlfriend Buys New BMW

by  Chuma Nontsele 2 min read
  • A woman on TikTok shared how shameless her ex-boyfriend was when he slid  into her DMs after she bought a brand-new BMW 
  • The cheating partner tried to rekindle a dead spark as he got excited over the lady's new wheels
  • Netizens found it hard to believe that an egotistical man would come back to a woman he played

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

A woman on TikTok shared how she levelled up after being cheated on by her boyfriend.

Lady receives attention from ex after buying a car
A cheating boyfriend wanted to rekindle a dead spark after his ex bought a car. Image: @godsmostfavouredorphan
Source: TikTok

The lady decided to work on herself while her man focused on new prey.

Cheating boyfriend comes back when ex buys new car

If there's one thing that kills a relationship brutally, it has to be cheating. It is challenging for couples to trust each other again when one of them finds pleasure elsewhere.

Read also

Mzansi woman claims she found out Polo-driving bae is allegedly her dad, shares video

PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!

Amid heartbreak and shame, a woman from Gauteng decided to work on herself when her cheating boyfriend chose to focus on new prey. She longed to become an entrepreneur and began her career by selling healthcare and lifestyle products.

The woman advertised her products on TikTok, where she received healthy engagement and a promising clientele. After working hard and maintaining a healthy and well-functioning business, she treated herself to new wheels. The lady decided to spoil herself with a luxurious treat: a BMW.

She shared the messages in a TikTok clip that she captioned:

"When he got busy feeding his last, I chased my dreams."

Watch the clip below:

Netizens react to thirsty boyfriend's DMs to ex 

Netizens had mixed feelings about the woman's clip and claimed that an egotistical man would never come back to a woman that he played:

Read also

"A baddie in his era": Woman shares bae's public vs home behaviour in video, SA cracks jokes

@Dabs Woo Ngconde was proud of the successful lady:

"Well done sister. see ladies? once you leave a poverty striken minded lover you flourish."

@inspector does not think the texts are legit:

"She sent herself this messages, men are self respecting."

@Katlego Masela

"The best revenge is being the best version of yourself...proud of you mama."

Cheating husband with child gains R800K from wife’s pension

Briefly News also reported that a cheating husband who conceived a child outside his marriage will gain half of his ex-wife’s pension fund in a divorce settlement. The pair got married in Community of Property and will have their assets divided to benefit them.

Netizens are furious on behalf of the wife who had to bear a cheating scandal and watch her pension fund a family that destroyed her marriage.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Chuma Nontsele avatar

Chuma Nontsele (Editor) Chuma Nontsele is a human interest journalist for Briefly News. Nontsele holds a diploma in journalism and started her career working at Daily Maverick as a news reporter. Later, she ventured into lifestyle. You can reach her at: chuma.nontsele@briefly.co.za

Hot: