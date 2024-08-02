A woman on TikTok shared how shameless her ex-boyfriend was when he slid into her DMs after she bought a brand-new BMW

The cheating partner tried to rekindle a dead spark as he got excited over the lady's new wheels

Netizens found it hard to believe that an egotistical man would come back to a woman he played

A woman on TikTok shared how she levelled up after being cheated on by her boyfriend.

A cheating boyfriend wanted to rekindle a dead spark after his ex bought a car.

The lady decided to work on herself while her man focused on new prey.

Cheating boyfriend comes back when ex buys new car

If there's one thing that kills a relationship brutally, it has to be cheating. It is challenging for couples to trust each other again when one of them finds pleasure elsewhere.

Amid heartbreak and shame, a woman from Gauteng decided to work on herself when her cheating boyfriend chose to focus on new prey. She longed to become an entrepreneur and began her career by selling healthcare and lifestyle products.

The woman advertised her products on TikTok, where she received healthy engagement and a promising clientele. After working hard and maintaining a healthy and well-functioning business, she treated herself to new wheels. The lady decided to spoil herself with a luxurious treat: a BMW.

She shared the messages in a TikTok clip that she captioned:

"When he got busy feeding his last, I chased my dreams."

Watch the clip below:

Netizens react to thirsty boyfriend's DMs to ex

Netizens had mixed feelings about the woman's clip and claimed that an egotistical man would never come back to a woman that he played:

@Dabs Woo Ngconde was proud of the successful lady:

"Well done sister. see ladies? once you leave a poverty striken minded lover you flourish."

@inspector does not think the texts are legit:

"She sent herself this messages, men are self respecting."

@Katlego Masela

"The best revenge is being the best version of yourself...proud of you mama."

Cheating husband with child gains R800K from wife’s pension

Briefly News also reported that a cheating husband who conceived a child outside his marriage will gain half of his ex-wife’s pension fund in a divorce settlement. The pair got married in Community of Property and will have their assets divided to benefit them.

Netizens are furious on behalf of the wife who had to bear a cheating scandal and watch her pension fund a family that destroyed her marriage.

