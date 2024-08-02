A baddie on TikTok shared an unfortunate experience when she broke a bottle of alcohol at the liquor store

The woman who had been shopping for some booze recorded her experience and shared it with her followers on TikTok

Netizens were on standby for the woman’s bad luck, and offered some advice on what to do next time she experienced such an unfortunate moment

A baddie who wanted to experience a great time under the influence of alcohol created a very unfortunate memory while shopping at Tops.

A woman created an unfortunate memory at Tops by breaking booze. Image: @bahlolise

The lady accidentally slipped a bottle of alcohol off the shelf, and it broke as it landed on the floor.

Baddie breaks R250 booze while shopping at Tops

Shopping can be stressful, but shopping for alcohol can be nauseating as the lines are endless and maybe being surrounded by alcohol makes you dizzy. A woman who had been shopping for some booze accidentally knocked a R250 bottle of alcohol off the shelf and landed on the floor.

All eyes were on her as the cleaner rushed to tidy up the area she had messed up. While the mess was being cleaned up, she whipped out her phone to film the unfortunate experience and posted it on TikTok.

She posted the clip with the caption:

“POV: You accidentally broke a bottle at a liquor store.”

Watch the clip below:

Netizens react to woman’s unfortunate experience at Tops

Netizens could not believe the woman's bad luck and offered some advice for when she were ever to find herself in the same situation:

@Rams remembered a daunting memory:

"I remember I once slipped and broke 4 bottles of Don Julio, I walked out of that bottle with nothing cause I had spent the money paying for those bottles."

@Cody consoled netizens:

"All things in a store is insured. it's a myth when our mothers used to say, 'Who is going to pay for it when you break it?'"

@minenhle.donda♡♡cracked a joke:

"You were supposed to lick it off the floor before paying."

