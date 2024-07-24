A gent on TikTok shared a clip of himself dancing at groove

The lover boy who had been out partying with his girlfriend upset her by breaking a promise

Netizens thought that the lady was only being dramatic as her boyfriend had a good time

A Mzansi gent had promised not to be the centre of attention at Groove but broke that promise after a while.

A girlfriend was annoyed by her majaivane boyfriend at groove. Image: @ndlovug

Source: TikTok

The gent named Sfiso could not keep calm after hearing a sweet tune and busted sweet moves.

Gent embarrasses bae at groove with attention-seeking moves

A couple who partied together floored netizens with their odd dynamic. Sfiso, who is a hardcore majaivane, promised his girlfriend that he would behave at grove.

The dancer broke his promise after hearing a sick tune and busted attention-grabbing moves, which threw off his girlfriend, who walked away from the scene. Sfiso could not remain calm and continued with his performance.

He posted the clip on his TikTok and proudly captioned it:

“POV: Baby, promise you won’t open a circle when we get there. Sfiso after two glasses.”

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to gent’s groove behaviour

Women tend to feel uncomfortable with an unreserved man at groove as he tends to grab attention. Briefly News spoke to a groove lover Mandy Mdlala who highlighted that:

"Having a hyper boyfriend at groove is the worst because he turns into a baddie and busts TikTok moves. He is supposed to relax and be a cool mysterious gent. Having a Jika Majika boyfriend is too much."

Sfiso’s girlfriend made him promise that he would act in a civilised manner at groove, but after two glasses, the gent showed his true colours:

@Shaz_Lee🥂Ice tropez Queen 👸loved the guy's sweet moves:

"Lol mama why are you embarrassed at least he can move."

@Tshwanelo Poultry Farm 🐣loved the girlfriends subtle departure:

"Fact that he didn’t see you move from the couch."

@Masego 🥹felt the girlfriend's pain:

"Banyana ba nale drama bathong."

