A choreographer had an interesting encounter at one of Gauteng's popular places, Kwa Mai-Mai

As he was having a good time and taking a video of himself dancing, a random man decided to feature himself

The online community reacted to the clip, with many loving the free-spirited man and his dance moves

An elderly man adorably featured himself in a young gent's video. Images: @litchi_hov

An elderly man adorably video crashed while a TikTokker was creating content in Kwa Mai-Mai in Gauteng.

In a clip uploaded by @litchihov, he was having a good time in one of Gauteng's most popular places, Kwa Mai-Mai. The choreographer took his phone out to create some content.

As he was dancing to the upbeat music an elderly man popped up behind him and joined the fun. Like the TikTokker, the man also danced. However, his dance moves were not as good, but that's obviously because he's not a choreographer - lol. But he was definitely adorable.

Elderly man adorably featured in a dancer's clip

Watch the TikTok video below:

Netizens entertained by the video

The video garnered over 40k likes, with many online users laughing and loving the man's vibes.

@Fancy_Ngcobo joked:

"I thought you were about to get robbed."

@Nons expressed:

"If that chair was a person, the way you took it out of your spot light."

@HOPE_RAMAFALO wrote:

"Only in Southiii ."

@tina☆ commented:

"Humans are so cute."

@Nadra Akachi loved:

"Love this."

@curious_culturequeen said:

"You’re so cool. I remember just going ham with you on the dance floor at Royale one time ♥️♥️."

@Amália❤️patty. was impressed:

"It’s the turn around for me ? Aibooooooo ."

@mmani wa kgao,Kari le momo❤️ was entertained:

"You've gained a new follower, the backup dancer mood⚰️."

Gentleman hilariously tries Mzala dance challenge

In another story, Briefly News reported about a white man who took on the Mzala dance challenge.

@simongudmundsson uploaded a video of himself participating in the challenge on TikTok. The man dances to the upbeat Amapiano music in his living room in the clip. Like many people who have botched the challenge, Simon was no exception, he also hilariously botched it. However, netizens gave him a star for even attempting the rather tricky dance.

