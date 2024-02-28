A white gentleman impressed South Africans after taking on the Mzala dance challenge

The lad took to his TikTok account and uploaded a video of himself showing off the fire moves

The online community reacted to the clip, with many showering him with applauds for the effort

A white gent received a thumbs-up from netizens after trying the Mzala dance challenge. Images: @simongudmundsson/ TikTok, @simon.gudmundsson/ Instagram

A white man impressed South Africans with his dance moves after he participated in the Mzala dance challenge.

@simongudmundsson uploaded a video of himself participating in the challenge on TikTok. In the clip, the man is dancing to the upbeat Amapiano music in his living room.

Like many people who have botched the challenge, Simon was no exception, he also hilariously botched it. However, netizens gave him a star for even attempting the rather tricky dance.

The challenge started with three guys who were having fun and decided to invent a dance. They uploaded the clip on TikTok, and it caught attention quickly and had people practising and trying to copy the dance. Some did it without fail, but many not so much so.

Man takes on Amapiano dance challenge

Watch the TikTok video below:

TikTokkers loved the white man's moves

The video garnered over 200k views, with many online users applauding Simon for his effort and some throwing jokes.

@ngabisa stanned:

"Washa."

@Kira-Jeanesse asked:

"Who seasoned you?."

@ANM ⭐️ was charmed:

"I’m still single ."

@TakaAza loved:

"Soon as I get to heaven I'm telling errr'body I come from South Africa... the only country that made ALL God's children dance to NICE music ."

@Rachel Florrice joked:

"I’m ready for my pasta and lobster now ."

@Lisafresh_26 impressed:

"Okay you can have a piece of my Grandad's land."

Friends butcher the Amapiano dance moves

In another story, Briefly News reported about a group of friends that botched the Mzala challenge.

One TikTok user asked his friends to record themselves participating in the popular Mzala dance challenge. @luyolompiti compiled the attempts and uploaded the video on his TikTok account. His friends, Buhle, Mihlali, Manqoba, Zusiphe, Cozy, KK, Lelio, and Sihle, all butchered the dance like nobody's business. Netizens laughed.

