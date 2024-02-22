Two Zion churchgoers set the internet abuzz after they did the Mzala TikTok dance challenge

The ladies rocked the moves in their blue church uniforms and infamous stick, they were beautifully in sync

The online community reacted to the video, with many showering the girls with applauds

Church impressed Mzansi with the Mzala dance challenge. Images: @ladytee_knh

Source: TikTok

Two church girls took to their TikTok and joined the Mzala dance challenge. The duo uploaded a video of them making the moves in a blue church uniform.

One TikTok user said that the dance would be completed and more lit if the girls did it with the infamous that their church, Zion, is known for.

@ladytee_knh did not hesitate, they honoured the TikTokker's request, and indeed, the video looked stunning, and what was even cute was the fact that the girls knew how to do the dance that many have been struggling with.

The Mzala challenge started with three guys who were having fun and decided to invent a dance. They uploaded the clip on TikTok, and it caught attention quickly and had people practising and trying to copy the dance. Some did it without fail, but some not so much so.

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Church girls kill the Mzala challenge

Watch the TikTok video below:

TikTokkers stanned the girls

The girl's video garnered over One million views, with many online users applauding them for their moves, and some felt envious.

@sweemk joked:

"I finally know.. The answer to this challenge It's the Zion stick. You go girls ❤️"

@Basii said:

"I think yall are the only people doing it like the Original gents ."

@Gugulethu Xaba impressed:

"Challenge closed ."

@Sakhile Zulu_Mbambelashoba stanned:

"This is how it's done, moving effortlessly in sync."

@RED CARD applauded:

"Nah they ate for real."

Man bust Amapiano moves during church

In another story, Briefly News reported about a church member's Amapiano moves during a sermon.

A South African man was vibing with the Holy Ghost in church when he busted moves while listening to church music. The gent showed that the Lord was present with him and moved him so much that he could not sit still. The netizens were entertained.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News