A young woman took to her TikTk account to share a tutorial video on the Mzala TikTok challenge

In the clip, she was with her friend, who is a beginner dancer, she showed him the moves step by step

The online community reacted, with many laughing at the friend for his stiff moves and questioning the whole tut

A young girl gave a friend a TikTok Mzala challenge tutorial. Images: @aja_is_saxy

Source: UGC

A young lady gave a tutorial on the Mzala TikTok challenge, a dance that requires one to move like a robot while standing in one place.

@aja_is_saxy did the tut with a friend who clearly, judging from the video, is not a great dancer.

The tutorial was pretty simple, it doesn't have too many steps. First, one has to stomp, not too hard. After that, move your shoulders from left to right and then move up and down as you do it until you get it.

Simple as it sounds, it is not much so in practice, especially if you are a naturally stiff person.

Lady gives Amapiano dance tutorial

Watch the TikTok video below:

TikTokkers found the clip funny

The video garnered over 140k likes, with many online users thankful for the amapiano tutorial. However, they also noticed how the friend was stiff, they giggled while comparing themselves to him.

@IsabeloSaMadlokovu♡NamaMpembe♡ asked:

"Why are u teaching him the wrong moves, though "

Caroline@254 laughed:

"Thank you for the tutorial Now I can do it in my mind very well"

@Jabulani Menyuka stanned:

" South Africans always come with new dance moves "

@ramulongodoubellin joked:

"When you copy from a friend and still get 5%"

@jmwas gave themselves credit:

"Oh nooo‍♀️I did it better than you guys "

