A male hairstylist took to his TikTok account and showed off his incredible talent, amazingly transforming a wig

The man was attending to a house call where his customer wanted a razor cut, the gent delivered without a doubt

The online community reacted to the video, with many applauding him for his incredible talent

A Mzansi man transformed a wig into a stunning razor cut. Images: @moseshairsalon

Source: TikTok

A talented man was captured in a TikTok video transforming a wig into a beautiful razor cut.

@moseshairsalon shared the process. In the clip, a woman wears her wig, but it looks dry and unpleasing. The TikTokker took his tools and started working on it. The difference was visible as he progressed.

The finished product left many online users speechless. It looked ravishing. One wouldn't dare say that is a wig. It looked like the woman's natural hair.

The TikTokker showed off what South African salons and hairstylists are capable of. In his video, he said South Africa is good.

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

Man stunningly transformed wig

Watch the TikTok video below:

TikTokkers stanned the man for his skills

The clip garnered over 146k views, with many online users commending the man for his out-of-this-world skills.

@Precious Seeds loved:

"I'm loving this, you have proved your point. You are that good."

@Rebotile Galane said:

"Wow am still saying the beauty industry is the mula-making (money-making) industry bathathe, my brother (get them, my brother)."

@takealotPlug stanned:

"You're good "

@beezybraids_za joked:

"The Absa Branch manager hairstyle."

@Tvylor-R added to the fun:

"I know a manager when i see one and they are the best "

Woman travels to SA to do hair

In another story, Briefly News reported about a woman who flew to South Africa to get her hair done by a professional colourist.

@itscheymuv's viral video takes us on a mesmerising journey of hair transformation. We see her arrive at the salon with apprehension, her locks visibly affected by past colouring adventures.

But the mood shifts when the hair colourist, a maestro with a seemingly magic touch, gets to work. The reveal was out of this world, leaving netizens impressed.

Source: Briefly News