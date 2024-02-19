A Johannesburg white woman took to her TikTok account and tried the Amapiano dance challenge

The young lady recorded herself doing her thing, she did what she could to the best of her ability

The online community reacted to her clip, with many saying she dances better than most of the people

A white girl tried Amapiano dance challenge. Images: @sammlister

Source: TikTok

One girl from Gauteng took to her TikTok account to give Amapiano dance challenge a try.

In the video she uploaded, @sammlister gave it her best, she is in her room rocking comfy clothes to dance in - black trousers and a white crop top. One could tell that she didn't just hop onto the song and dance, she practised.

The TikTokker took time to learn the dance routine; however, when it came to delivery, it was a bit low on energy. It was not like the dances that Amapiano enthusiasts mostly delivered.

A white woman tried the Amapiano dance

Watch the TikTok video below:

TikTokkers gave her tips to improve

The video got over 38k likes, with many online users finding her funny. They gave her tips on where to improve, and some even applauded her, saying she dances better than most.

@Ziphelele Mkhwanazi applauded:

"This video made my day you killed it."

user79225821788438 said there's room for improvement:

"Not too bad, but just add energy. "

@M joked:

"Contempiano???"

@GG loved:

"You have potential "

@Lungile_Mhlongo loved her moves:

"I just followed you, it seems like we gonna have a lot of fun here"

@Kori gave tips:

"Looks good js add facial expression and try not to think about it too much and enjoy the beat."

@nkateko mash said they will teach her:

"Haaaiii, I'm coming. You can't dance like that while I'm still alive Lovely though"

@Nickita Bevan joked:

"It’s giving Irish dancing/lord of the dance vibes Keep it up girl ❤️"

White woman gives stunning Amapiano dance tutorial

In another story, Briefly News reported about a white woman who made an impressive amapiano dance tutorial.

In a TikTok video, a talented Isabel broke down the seemingly confusing viral Amapiano dance steps. She provided a tutorial that empowered South Africans to join the fun and groove with confidence. From footwork to hand gestures, the lady's tutorial ensured that even beginners could follow along and master the intricate choreography.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News