A white woman showed people how to do a popular amapiano dance in TikTok video

The young lady broke down the complicated moves step-by-step in the detailed tutorial

Social media users appreciated the help and thanked her for taking the time to help them

A young TikTokker showed Mzansi how to do a complicated amapiano dance in a detailed step-by-step video. Source: @Isabel/TikTok

The amapiano dance craze has taken South Africa by storm, captivating dance enthusiasts with its infectious beats and intricate moves.

In a TikTok video, a talented Isabel broke down the seemingly confusing viral amapiano dance steps and provided a tutorial that empowered South Africans to join the fun and groove with confidence.

TikTok video of woman breaking down complex amapiano dance moves

The video provided a step-by-step breakdown of the confusing amapiano dance moves, making them more accessible and easy to understand.

From footwork to hand gestures, the lady's tutorial ensured that even beginners could follow along and master the intricate choreography.

Check out the video below:

Mzansi thank woman for making amapiano moves simple and fun in video

By breaking down the moves and offering helpful tips, the video instilled confidence in South Africans who felt intimidated by the complexity of amapiano dances. It also encouraged viewers to embrace their inner dancers and enjoy the vibrant world of amapiano.

Thanks to the informative TikTok tutorial, South Africans no longer need to feel overwhelmed by the seemingly confusing amapiano dance moves.

This is what Mzansi had to say about the video:

Christabel said:

“Not me hopping around my bedroom at 2 am trying to learn this dance.”

Nostalgic wylizzle commented:

“You should teach all the moves. You break it down so perfectly.”

Wendy added:

“Thank you so much!! I struggled so much with this move.”

Monalisa said

“The tutorial we have been waiting for.”

The curl lady commented:

”None of these steps are going to help if you don’t evoke the dance spirit within.”

Lee.Manake added:

“You couldn’t have taught it better. Those who are still failing after this should just quit dancing. Ma’am, you’re a pro!”

