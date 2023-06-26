A trio on TikTok got Mzansi’s approval in a video that showed how clean-cut their moves are

The handsome fellas invented three top-class moves, which included cleaning, cooking and striking out.

The socials were all for their moves, with comments selecting their fave moves, and some even seeing marriage material in them boys

TikTokker @shwaromclean3 got Satafrikans stanning their rhythm and vibe in a TikTok video where they invented some funny yet catchy, dance moves. Image: @shwaromclean3

Source: TikTok

Three young white stunners dancing in a TikTok video got Mzansi talking about which of their crazy moves are their favourites.

The video shows the young studs, soaking in fine clothing, dancing to an amapiano hit and showing off different dance moves.

Funny TikTok of creative moves has Mzansi talking

Dressed in matching shirts, mini ties, blue pants and bright-white kicks, @shwaromclean3’s video has three captions for the three different moves the young lions seemingly invented for the Yano joint.

The first move is called:

"The strike out."

This move shows the trio posing as if they are playing baseball, with one pretending to hold a baseball bat and the other two pretending to be fielders.

The second move is titled:

"Peel the carrots."

In this move, they're peeling imaginary carrots while moving in sync with each other and the track.

The final move is called:

"The cleaning crew."

This move had the middle dancer pouring water on an imaginary window, with the other two immediately wiping the water off.

Watch the cool moves here:

Social media is convinced that the young men's dance showed that even white people can dance very well at the groove.

Netizens certify their moves as prime groove dances

Commentators were choosing which of the moves were their favourites, with most of the votes going to peeling the carrots.

TiisetsoSimonMabitla141 chose the second one as his favourite. He said:

"Peel the carrot is kinda good."

Thuso@VW felt like this move requires a lot of energy and endurance when performed. He added:

"Peel the carrot seems painful."

Sincerely Siya thought that the carrot move was the one for her. She commented:

"Peel the carrot is where the vibe is."

Kamo added that these dances are excellent warm-ups for a night out. She pointed out:

"We are ready for groove if we learn these."

TlotloDire considered peeling carrots the next time she went out. She opined:

"I'm most definitely doing the carrot peel next time I'm going to groove."

Fifi Tsitsi believed she might have found a soul mate. She declared:

"I'm destined to marry one of these guys."

Miss Khosa praised their rhythm.

"At least you have the rhythm on bar."

Source: Briefly News