Pearl Thusi is continuing to live her life carefree, and this time, she had DJ Zinhle and Nomuzi Mabena by her side

The former Queen Sono actress posted a video of herself having fun in the club with DJ Zinhle on the decks

The video of the three celebrities was a hit with Pearl Thusi's Instagram followers, who loved seeing her with industry friends

Pearl Thusi looked like she was having a fun night out with DJ Zinhle and Nomuzi Mabena. The trio looked like they were partying up a storm.

Pearl Thusi, DJ Zinhle and Nomuzi Mabena got attention on Instagram over a video of them dancing at a club. Image Instagram: @pearlthusi/d@jzinhle/Getty Images/Lucky Nxumalo

Pearl Thusi fans were delighted by the video, and it got over 40 000 likes. There were hundreds of comments from people raving about how lit the club looked.

Pearl Thusi dances with Nomuzi Mabena as DJ Zinhle is on the job

Three South African celebrities got together, Pearl Thusi, DJ Zinhle and Nomuzi 'Moozlie' Mabena. Watch the video of them having fun:

Pearl Thusi fans love video of actress with DJ Zinhle and Nomuzi Mabena

Actress Pearl Thusi has been in the headlines after being criticised for her outfit choices, but she continues to block out the hate. The video of her having fun with other celebs behind the booth had fans chuffed.

nomvelo.mthethwa gushed:

"Lama dress."

kingelihle_myeni99 said:

"The triplets."

praciousfikile's gushed:

"You guys."

the_blessed_sbahle loved it:

"Trio."

pretty_melanin3 wrote:

"I get very excited when I see pearl with Zinhle."

teyisezwane agreed:

"My heart jumps at seeing Pearl wt Zinhle..loving their friendship big."

