Controversial media personality Mohale Motaung squashed rumours that he is bankrupt and homeless

The star made headlines when controversial entertainment blogger Musa Khawula alleged that Mohale had hit rock bottom

Reacting to the rumours, the star revealed he had launched his club and flaunted his pricey Bentley with personalised number plates

Mohale Motaung poured cold water on rumours that he was broke and homeless. The star charted Twitter trends when Musa Khawula alleged that he couldn't afford the fancy lifestyle after leaving Somizi.

Mohale Motaung has announced that he is launching a new nightclub. Image: @mohale_77.

Source: Instagram

Speaking during his popular show The Pope of Pop Culture, Musa Khawula alleged that Somizi's ex-husband had resorted to dating rich politicians to keep up with the lifestyle.

Mohale rubbishes rumours by launching a new business venture and flaunting his pricey Bentley

You know what they say, action speaks louder than words. Although Mohale Motaung blue-ticked the rumours, he decided to show Mzansi that he was still in the game.

On his Instagram page, the star announced that he was launching a new nightclub. He also flaunted a Bentley worth millions on his page. He wrote:

"New Man. New Club. Allow me to introduce to you my newest and latest business venture, welcome to @fusioncocktail_lounge ."

Mohale Motaung's fans surprise by star's money moves following "broke" rumours

Reacting to the post, social media users said they were surprised to see the star launching a new business venture amid reports that he is struggling to make ends meet.

@hlonela_go said:

"Where is that one that was saying ukuba homeless and broke? Congratulations."

@andydube_ndle added:

"That clap back to broke and homeless allegations. Congratulations."

@mballzab noted:

"I heard you were homeless Mo's, how come you here posting a Bentley? Anyway I'm glad you doing okay ❤️"

@cleopatra_masilela commented:

"Congratulations Mr Boss himself!"

Musa Khawula claims Mohale Motaung scammed Somizi Mhlongo with marriage, blogger also alleges Motaung is broke

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Musa Khawula had shown Mohale Motaung flames in the latest episode of his YouTube show called The Pope of Pop Culture. The blogger accused Mohale of trying to scam his ex-husband Somzi Mhlongo with a fake marriage.

When their union went south, it was alleged that Mohale demanded 50% of Somizi's estate. However, IOL said Motaung seemingly called the hearsay nonsense even though SomG addressed the rumours saying he won't get anything from him when their divorce gets finalised.

In a video shared by @ThisIsColbert, Musa tore Mohale apart, claiming he downgraded from his lavish lifestyle, which Somizi allegedly funded while they were still together. Khawula added that Motaung now lives in a shady apartment and is broke.

