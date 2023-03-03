A video of Musa Khawula saying Mohale Motaung is broke and dating politicians to fund his soft life made the rounds online

The controversial YouTube blogger claimed Motaung failed to scam Somizi Mhlongo with their "fake" marriage

The Pope of Pop Culture host dragged Mohale, saying he lacks the talent to use his huge online presence to make a name for himself in showbiz

Musa Khawula has shown Mohale Motaung flames in the latest episode of his YouTube show called The Pope of Pop Culture. The blogger accused Mohale of having tried to scam his ex-husband Somzi Mhlongo with a fake marriage.

Musa Khawula alleges that Mohale Motaung's failure to scam Somizi led him to dating politicians to fund his lavish lifestyle. Image: @mohale_77/Instagram, @somizi/Instagram, and @ThisIsColbert/Twitter

When their union went south, it was alleged that Mohale demanded 50% of Somizi's estate. However, IOL said Motaung seemingly called the hearsay nonsense even though Somizi addressed the rumours saying he won't get anything from him when their divorce gets finalised.

Musa Khawula claims Mohale is broke and downgraded from his mansion

In a video shared by @ThisIsColbert, Musa tore Mohale apart, claiming he downgraded from his lavish lifestyle, which Somizi allegedly funded while they were still together. Khawula added that Motaung now lives in a shady apartment and is broke.

The YouTube blogger also alleged that Mohale is dating politicians to sponsor his soft life. He added that Somizi's ex-husband has a huge online platform, but sadly, he's not creative enough to make a living using it.

Check out the full video below:

Mzansi says Musa Khawula's YouTube show The Pope of Pop Culture is their guilty pleasure

@Gugu94858971 said:

"Why do I like Musa all of a sudden?"

@babakaslindi shared:

"Musa is funny. He should be a presenter on Real Goboza."

@literockstar posted:

"Stop bringing these clips her because they're hilarious."

@MaloseLenias replied:

"Hai, there’s a lot going on in this country."

@mihlali_Qotoyi1 commented:

"I'm not a Musa fan, but the last part is just hilarious."

@Allen88Yuri added:

"The funniest moment is when he opens the beer."

