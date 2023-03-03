Award-winning singer Nandi Madida shared that she's enjoying AKA's posthumous album titled Mass Country

AKA features some of the country's top rappers, such as Blxckie, Emtee, Nadia Nakai and Khuli Chana, on his latest album

Hip-hop heads joined Nandi in praising the Fela In Versace hitmaker, adding that Supa Mega's posthumous project has no skips

Nandi Madida showed love to the late rapper, AKA. The actress shared that the assassinated artist's posthumous album, Mass Country, is on repeat on her sound system.

Nandi Madida is enjoying AKA's posthumous album 'Mass Country'. Image: @nandi_madida, @akaworldwide

Source: Instagram

The award-winning singer joined scores of hip-hop heads enjoying the album released on February 24. AKA was shot dead on Florida Road in Durban on Friday, February 10. He was out with his friends on the fateful night.

AKA's album features talented Mzansi artists

On Mass Country, AKA features some of Mzansi's hottest rappers. Khuli Chana, Emtee and Blxckie worked with AKA on his last album. The loving father of Kairo Forbes also worked with his girlfriend, Nadia Nakai. Supa Mega had finished working on the project when he died.

Taking to Twitter, Nandi Madida praised the Fela In Versace hitmaker for producing a "beautiful" album. According to ZAlebs, she said:

"Mass Country on repeat. AKA and his team did an incredible job! Like Levels, there are no skips. What a beautiful body of work from the brother."

Mzansi reacts to Nandi Madida's shoutout to AKA

Peeps took to Nandi's comment section on the micro-blogging app and agreed that the album is fire. They also shared that they're bumping all the tracks on Mass Country.

@Thabiso88545581 said:

"I AGREE."

@likongheqing1 commented:

"Touch My Blood is better than Levels. Mass Country is better than Touch My Blood and Bhovamania. Levels is better than Alter Ego. Maybe also Bhovamania just not the rest of them. Though Mass Country is the best hip hop album in the whole of South African hip hop music."

@uLindokuhleDube wrote:

"Listening to it back to back to back."

@Philasandehh said:

"The album is too much. He came so hard on this one and may he continue to Rest In Peace."

@Welcomembokazi4 commented:

"Long live SUPA MEGA, live long."

@madodana19 wrote:

"They cooked big, Sis."

@realjusticem added:

"It’s really amazing."

