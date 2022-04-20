Intaba Yase Dubai claimed that he hadn't been paid by Ambitiouz Entertainment for the feature he did with KZN artist Big Zulu and the late rapper, Riky Rick, Imali Eningi

Ambitiouz Entertainment founder Kgosi Mahumapelo took to the media to clear up the allegations, saying the artist did get paid and that he reached out on WhatsApp to apologise

He also said that the record label covered the artist's accommodation fees, which were more than the claimed R3 700

Intaba Yase Dubai has been making headlines recently due to his claims of either not getting paid by Ambitiouz Entertainment, or only getting paid R3 700 monthly. His allegations come after the artist featured in the hit song Imali Eningi with another KZN artist Big Zulu and late rapper Riky Rick.

The record label took to Twitter to defend themselves by releasing bank statements that prove the artist has been getting paid more than he claims.

Ambitiouz Entertainment founder Kgosi Mahumapelo has responded to Intaba Yase Dubai's payment claims. Image: @intabayasedubainm / @ambitiouz_entertainment

Now, the record label founder Kgosi Mahumapelo has spoken to the media to defend his business. Kgosi says he was surprised by the artist's allegations and thinks he said these claims with malicious intent. He also provided WhatsApp messages between him and Intaba Yase Dubai, where the artist was apologising for making the claims.

According to TimesLive, Kgosi said that the R3 700 the artist claims he gets is actually food allowance money and that excludes other expenses the record label spends on him.

"The R3 700 is the food allowance he receives while receiving more money on top of that. It's just a portion of what he receives. That's a person who knew they were emotionally manipulating the public. He's not even counting the R12 000 monthly accommodation."

The hit song was also featured in a KFC deal and the artist claims he didn't receive anything from the deal. Twitter reacted to the interview Kgosi had regarding the allegations, with @Valdez_Claro saying:

"Kgosi Mahumapelo still exploiting poor artists, after all these years you would think he would have made enough money by now."

@LLunga18 said:

"Kgosi Mahumapelo, who is an Ambitiouz Entertainment owner, needs to stop mistreating artists."

@letsow_forever said:

"I honestly don't understand why Kgosi Mahumapelo/owner of Ambitiouz Ent is so greedy."

@memesdokotela said:

"Intaba Yase-Dubai is lying when he says he never got anything from Big Zulu's song."

Ambitiouz Entertainment responds to Intaba Yase Dubai over claims that he hasn’t received payment yet

Briefly News reportedly that Ambitiouz Entertainment took to social media to clear the allegations made by Intaba Yase Dubai by saying that the artist and the record label entered an agreement that states that they own 25% of the hit song Imali Eningi masters.

They also said that they have fulfilled their obligations of paying the artist his portion of the royalties received for the song. The record label also wanted to make sure the public understands that they have more people to pay either than the artists.

They concluded by saying that a contract must be respected by both parties and not only the record label.

