Emtee has shared his thoughts following the public fallout between his former label, Ambitiouz Entertainment, and Intaba YaseDubai

The rapper went head to head with the record label when he accused them of exploiting their artists

Taking to social media, the Logan rapper said people took him for granted when he called out Ambitiouz Entertainment

Emtee has taken a low-key jab at his former record label Ambitiouz Entertainment. The rapper took to his social media page to share his thoughts on the ongoing drama between the record label and one of its artists Inaba YaseDubai.

Rapper Emtee has called out his former record label Ambitiouz Entertainment after their public drama with Intaba YaseDubai. Image: @emteethehustla

Source: Instagram

Not long ago, the Logan rapper went head to head with his former stable, accusing them of not paying their artists enough money. He wrote:

"I told yall bout those Bozos. Niggas said I was high. Okay, I’m sober now and lives are still being destroyed."

According to ZAlebs, Emtee's cryptic post comes after another artist Intaba YaseDubai called out the stable over the same allegations. The publication added that the artist claimed he is only getting paid a lousy R3 700 for his contribution to Imali Eningi.

However, TimesLIVES reported that Ambitiouz Entertainment squashed the claims and even brought out receipts showing that Intaba YaseDubai actually got R140K.

Reacting to Emtee's post, peeps slammed Ambitiouz Entertainment, blaming them for taking advantage of desperate artists.

@toked_up said:

"Ambitiouz Entertainment goes for desperate people who are far too hungry to read or understand the contracts. I don't blame anyone who got duped by this label. Even more sad is the fact that it's black-owned."

@J_swegga commented:

"I keep telling people there’s a lot of evil in the music industry."

