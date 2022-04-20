Heavy K has shared his side of the story after MacG claimed he called Black Coffee's Grammy-winning album titled Subconsciously "pap"

Heavy K was a guest on Podcast and Chill with MacG when he was asked to choose between Black Coffee's old sound and what's he's currently producing now

Heavy K praised Black Coffee during the interview but said he preferred his old sound because that's what inspired him to become a music producer

Heavy K has clapped back after MacG claimed the music producer called Black Coffee's Grammy-winning album "pap". The Podcast and Chill host claimed he met the Subconsciously hitmaker recently and they discussed what Heavy K apparently said about the album.

Taking to social media, Heavy K posted a clip of MacG saying that Heavy said the album was pap when he was a guest on his podcast. Heavy K shared that he won't allow people such as MacG to use his name to "push their narrative".

He also took to Twitter and posted a clip of his interview with MacG. He clearly said that he loves Black Coffee's old sound more than the sound he's pushing now. In the clip, Heavy praised Coffee for being a smart musician who calculates his moves.

Mzansi social media users shared mixed reactions to Heavy K's posts. Most of them agreed that MacG needs to apologise to the DJ.

@ItsKarab0 wrote:

"I think you said it well my G, nothing to debate about here. Also MacG did mention that he doesn't clearly remember the word so I guess he owes you an apology."

@enoch_bongo said:

"People are always in their emotions, what MacG meant was that in comparison to deep house Coffee and afro tech Coffee, people normally gravitate towards deep house Black Coffee but look what got him the Grammy. These small clips can really throw you off."

@ClassikSalad commented:

"MacG though, this is disappointing. Your answer had nothing to do with Coffee's album. Your answer was very clear and concise. MacG better apologize."

@nnowito23 wrote:

"MacG, he is an opportunist and he thrives on that."

@Jolakazi07 added:

"I have this before and going to say again. This podcast is here to destroy people's careers. One must go there at their own risk. People always explain themselves after the podcast."

