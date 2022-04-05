South African celebs have continued to show Black Coffee major love after he bagged his first Grammy Award over the weekend

Black Coffee flew the country's flag high when he beat the world's best and took home the Best Dance/Electronic Album award at the prestigious ceremony

The likes of DJ Tira, Cassper Nyovest, Anele Mdoda and Somizi have joined scores of South Africans congratulating the Superman hitmaker

Mzansi celebs have taken to social media to continue celebrating Black Coffee's big win. The star flew the South African flag high when he bagged his first Grammy Award over the weekend.

The Superman hitmaker's name is still trending on all social media platforms since he took home the Best Dance/Electronic Album accolade for his album, Subconsciously. The country's A-listers have taken to their verified social media accounts to show the superstar DJ major love.

DJ Tira took to Instagram and shared a clip of Black Coffee walking to the stage to receive his award after the category's presenters called out his name. Makoya Bearings captioned his post:

"Khuphuka Mashimane."

Cassper Nyovest also took to the same platform and shared a snap of Coffee proudly holding his award. Mufasa captioned his post:

"Happy Black Coffee day!"

Larger-than-life media personality Somizi also took to his socials to congratulate his peer in the entertainment space. He captioned the pic:

"South Africa STAND UP."

Radio personality Anele Mdoda also penned a sweet post after Black Coffee beat the best of the world and won the prestigious award. She captioned her post:

"By order of management, there will be no milk in any coffees today please! We have a Grammy, people."

Mzansi social media users also joined their faves and congratulated the world-renowned dance music producer.

zerotolerance_mkhize_sa wrote:

"Congratulations bhuda, this is so big."

zonkesta commented:

"Wow! Congratulations Coffee indeed. This is amazing!"

tina_kobo said:

"Oooooh, Black the king raise the flag Tata we are proud of you."

nomfundo_cattyk wrote:

"Well deserved."

tk.mlambo95 added:

"Congratulations to Black Coffee."

