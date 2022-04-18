South African artist Intaba Yase Dubai accused Ambittiouz Entertainment of not paying him for a feature he did with BIg Zulu and late rapper Riky Rick

Ambitiouz Entertainment has responded to the allegations saying that they have paid the artist his portion of the song's royalties

The record label also said the song was too big for the artists featured to not receive payment at all as it generated millions of streams

Ambitiouz Entertainment is not new to payment scandals and now the label is caught in another scandal with artist Intaba Yase Dubai. The artist took to social media to claim that the record label pays him R3 700 monthly salary. The artist featured in a song with Big Zulu titled Imali Eningi and also shared that he quit music.

The record label has responded to the allegations with detailed proof of payment that said Inkabi Records and Ambitiouz Entertainment entered an agreement that states that Ambitiouz Entertainment has a 25% Mastership Ownership of the song Imali Eningi featuring Big Zulu, Ntaba Yase Dubai, and Riky Rick. They also said that they have fulfilled their obligations of paying the artist his portion of the royalties. Taking to Twitter, this is what Ambitiouz Entertainment said:

"AE have fulfilled it's obligation and paid Intaba Yase Dubai his portion of the proceeds received from IR as per the existing artist agreement between the label and Intaba Yase Dubai and confirms no royalty payment is outstanding.

"Based of the fact the Imali Eningi was a very big song which generated tens of millions of streams, AE believes that the song should have generated a significantly higher income than reported. We have therefore contested the royalty report. Requested supporting documents and hope to conduct an audit soon as provided for in the signed music agreement."

Intaba Yase Dubai shared that it hurts to not receive payment from the record label for his feature on Twitter:

“Nothing in this world beats the pain of watching another man gain a lot of money from your hard work, while you are broke. I’m sorry but I hate features with all of my heart. Coz you have to act like we are all ok while only an individual is… Mali Eningi has reached over 12 Million streams. But I’m broke. Never got even R1.”

Big Zulu took to social media to give his side of the story:

