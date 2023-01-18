Msaki has taken to her Twitter account to announce that she has decided to leave the South African music industry

The singer penned two posts where she didn't go into much detail but nonetheless revealed some of the emotions that led her to make the shocking decision

Mzansi people reacted to the news by saying that they are heartbroken but respect Msaki's decisions

Msaki has dropped a bombshell on Mzansi people. The musician announced that she is leaving the South African music industry.

While she is mum on what prompted her shocking decision, the Fetch Your Life singer has hinted that she is going through a rough patch emotionally. In a Twitter post, she wrote:

"Thank you. Thank you for everything. It’s all been a lesson. A painful one, but a lesson. Nothing is really bad. It’s just painful but I’m learning to breathe through the pain in real-time. So thank you. That’s all. Thank you for being part of the lesson. ✨"

In a second tweet, Msaki asked people not to make assumptions that she will take her life based on how heartbreaking the initial post is.

"I’m ok. I’m Just saying goodbye ❤️✨ I’m out for real this time x"

According to ZAlebs, this is not the first time Msaki has taken a break from music. In 2022, the singer made a similar announcement after she was implicated in a cheating scandal with media personality Smash Afrika.

Online peeps heartbroken by Msaki's departure from Mzansi's music industry

Peeps shared posts saying they are sad because they expected the singer to release more healing music in the future.

@ntombendala_ said:

"There is space for you to feel everything you’re feeling and we’re collectively holding it for you. Sending hugs and consoling energy your way ♥️✨"

@mimi_modiba shared:

"No! Literally, my bucket list is a Msaki and Ami concert. my heart’s shattered. But if that’s you want then so be it❤️ Thank you for the music."

@mfana_pirara posted:

"❤️❤️I hope you get through this."

@teighdaking replied:

"Thank you for the soul-healing music Msaki. Much love. ❤️"

@AfricanBlackAsa commented:

"Your music lives with us, we heal and pray and hope because of your lyrics, sending love and hugs ❤️❤️"

@ZodumoMthiyane also said:

"People can destroy the most precious gift that God gifted you and allowed us to experience. This is truly sad, but thank you for your gift. You healed hearts without knowing Camagu."

@Cathy____m wrote:

"I’m torn "

@scelling9 added:

"You've Healed Millions Of Souls, I Hope And Pray Someone Heals You. It's All Love ❤️"

Mzansi refuses to hold Msaki for alleged cheating with Smash Afrika

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported hat Singer/Songwriter Msaki and TV presenter Smash Afrika are caught in a cheating scandal.

According to Sunday World, Smash Afrika, married to former The Queen actress Rami Chuene's daughter, Kefiloe Chuene, was caught two-timing her.

The news publication further reported that Smash did not deny the rumours. Sunday World added that Smash Africa said Msaki is his peace.

