A gorgeous woman dropped a dance clip on Twitter that got Mzansi people going

Twitter user Lally Madia knows how to dance and rolled her hips with confidence

People could not deal with the level of heat that she served and watched the clip over and over

There is nothing better than a confident woman owning her curves. One lady busted some impressive dance moves in a clip on Twitter that got the people going.

Twitter user Lally Madia showed off her saucy dance moves on social media. Image: Twitter / Lally Madia

Source: Twitter

Not everyone was blessed with the ability to dance. But those who were, are appreciated by the rest of us who can’t.

Twitter user Lally Madia shared a video of herself casually dancing on a Sunday morning. Sis is a phenomenal dancer and knows how to use her assets, yoh!

“Enjoying my Sunday morning ”

The people of Mzansi can’t get enough of the dance video

These saucy moves left some men thirsty and others wishing they had the ability to move like this. Our gurl got the people going.

Take a look at some of the comments:

@The_Tee1 said:

“Watched this for more than a million times.”

@AndyBlack____ said:

“Ma’am, please do another video. I was washing dishes when you posted this one, I want to be the first person to like and comment.”

@ZuluNation_Ngid said:

“Don't know how many times I've watched that.”

@laughingman2827 said:

“Lawd have mercy.”

@javnoprod said:

