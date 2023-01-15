One man used his friend’s wedding day to propose and some Mzansi people felt it wasn’t ok

Twitter user @King_Swaee shared a video showing the proposal, and the lady never saw it coming

Many people made it clear that this is something they would never have agreed to on their big day

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

Some people take their wedding days hella seriously and want it to be all about them, and rightfully so. One couple did not feel that way though and let one of their friends propose on their big day.

Twitter user @King_Swaee shared a video of a proposal that took place at a wedding. Image: Twitter / @King_Swaee

Source: Twitter

Weddings are a big deal and some people even take offence when a woman wears white to a wedding, claiming they are trying to outshine the bride.

Proposal footage makes it on social media

Twitter user @King_Swaee shared a video showing what seemed to be the bouquet toss at a wedding but suddenly turned into a romantic proposal.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

It is clear that the bride and groom were in on it as the bride walked over to the woman and handed her the bouquet while her man was down on one knee behind her.

Watch the special moment:

The people of Mzansi share mixed feelings

While the moment was cute, there were a lot of people who made it dead clear that they would never let this happen on their big day.

Take a look at some of the different opinions:

@omibear_ said:

“Not at my wedding sana.”

@stilltshego said:

“This is so beautiful ”

@n_phetise said:

“This is so beautiful I definitely wish for this on my wedding day, my friend and I sharing a wedding and proposal anniversary, double celebration ”

@champagnetape said:

“This style of proposing is tayad ”

@222prettyaf said:

“This is unacceptable.”

Local man pulls off stunning marriage proposal, Mzansi celebrates: "She said yes"

In related news, Briefly News reported that a local social media influencer landed his shot and has taken to the very socials that likely birthed his pairing to his future Mrs to celebrate.

@Gift_Makoti_ captured every moment of the incredible event and shared the images with his close 69 000 followers on Twitter. The celebrations rang out far and wide as he announced the woman of his dreams had accepted his proposal.

"She said yes!!!" read the concise caption with the hashtag #SettledWithGiftAndKea.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News