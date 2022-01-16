Who is Annie Ludick? Age, children, husband, RHOD, nationality, net worth

Who is Annie Ludick? She is one of the stars of Real Housewives Of Durban. Besides being a TV girl, she is a dancer and entrepreneur. The reality show actress tied the knot and is now Mrs Mthembu. Join us as we unravel fascinating facts about Annie Ludick.

Annie did not just find herself famous. She has worked hard to become the household name that she is. Here is everything there is to know about Mrs Mthembu, including her age, origin, children, husband, and career.

Annie Ludick's profile summary

Full name : Annie-Toni Ludick

: Annie-Toni Ludick Other name : Nompumelelo Mthembu

: Nompumelelo Mthembu Annie Ludick's age : 29 years old as of 2022

: 29 years old as of 2022 Gender: Female

Female Annie Ludick's nationality : South African

: South African Languages: English and Afrikaans

English and Afrikaans Schools attended : Peterborough Regional College

: Peterborough Regional College Annie Ludick's Instagram : @mrsannbition

: @mrsannbition LinkedIn : annie-ludick

: annie-ludick Relationship status : Married

: Married Spouse : Kgolo Mthembu

: Kgolo Mthembu Children : 3

: 3 Location: Durban

Durban Occupation : Reality TV star, businesswoman, dancer

: Reality TV star, businesswoman, dancer Famous for : Her role in the Real Housewives Of Durban

: Her role in the Other credits: Keep a Secret 2011

2011 Net worth: $600,000

Annie Ludick's biography

How old is Annie Ludick? Since she was 28 years old in 2021, the actress will be turning 29 years during Annie Ludick's birthday in 2022. She speaks English and Afrikaans. Being very private, there is no information on Annie Ludick's background, including her early life and family.

Education

Mrs. Mthembu is an alumnus of Peterborough Regional College, which she joined in 2009. She studied Bachelor of Technology (BTech)Accounting and Business/Management and graduated in 2011. She also studied Performing Arts and Dance.

Career

Ludick owns the Annaesthetic Beauty Studio, SA's Only All Pink Luxury Salon. She has been the CEO of this one stop shop for all beauty needs since 2019. Annaesthetic Beauty Studio is located in Morningside, overlooking Moses Mabhida Stadium and the Indian Ocean.

Since March 2021, Mrs. Mthembu has been serving as the Managing Director at WeDo Marketing, a 360 Marketing, Branding and Event Management Agency located in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal. She is also a senior partner at Kgolo Daguru Experiential.

Annie Ludick RHOD

Mrs. Mthembu is one of the main cast members of the first and second seasons of the famous The Real Housewives of Durban show on Showmax. RHOD premiered in January 2021 and airs every Friday 7 p.m. You can also catch the show every Sunday at 7 p.m. on Mzansi Magic.

Who is Annie of Real Housewives of Durban married to?

Ludick and Kgolo Mthembu's white wedding was on 26th April 2021. The wedding ceremony was intimate, with only a few close-knit friends and family in attendance. The two exchanged vows at the luxurious La Paris Estate in the Cape Winelands.

Ludick wore a pink wedding gown designed by Jacqui Emmanuel, while her husband stole the day in Prince Bespoke suits (he had two outfit changes) and stylish Louis Vuitton shoes. Annie Toni-Ludick officially became Nompumelelo Mthembu as per the traditions.

Who is Kgolo Mthembu?

Kgolo is an entrepreneur who owns Kgolo Daguru Experiential marketing agency, where he is the creative director. It is based in Durban with a National Reach. He also operates Views at 25 restaurant and bar in Durban. Kgolo and his wife have 3 children.

Annie Ludick's net worth

Ludick’s net worth is approximately $600,000. She has accumulated most of this wealth from her businesses and her reality TV career. She owns expensive properties including a pink Range Rover sports car.

Annie Ludick’s facts

Here are some facts about the TV star:

She is hardworking and ambitious, that is why she is a successful entrepreneur of beauty and events businesses. She is an amazing mother of three and a loving wife to Kgolo Mthembu. She is a talented dancer who studied Performing Arts and Dance in college.

After several setbacks, Annie Ludick has made tremendous steps recently in her career and personal life. She is married to the love of her life and is starring in one of SA's top reality shows. We wish her all the best in her career and love life.

